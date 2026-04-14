Connection Point and 21CP Solutions Announce New Partnership

New Strategic Collaboration Offers Multifaceted Crisis Communications and Consulting Services for Public Safety Needs to Clients Across the U.S.

[T]he public’s trust will be measured by not only how you operate, but by how clearly and credibly you convey that to the communities you serve.” — Eric Kowalczyk, Connection Point CEO

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Connection Point, a strategic communications and marketing firm, and 21CP Solutions, a collective of national public safety experts, announce a new partnership to deliver impactful services to meet the needs of clients interested in implementing effective public safety solutions. The partnership brings an unrivaled combination of operational law enforcement, crisis communications, and public engagement expertise.

Founded in 2015 by Charles Ramsey, Sean Smoot, and Roberto Villaseñor, 21CP was born out of their work on the President’s Task Force on 21st Century Policing. Since its inception, 21CP has collaborated with local, state, and tribal governments of all sizes, as well as colleges, universities, and schools, to identify opportunities to enhance existing safety practices, adopt new innovations, and customize public safety solutions that meet emerging community needs.

Led by Dr. Eric Kowalczyk, Connection Point is a strategic communications firm with deep expertise in crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, and organizational messaging. Connection Point works with nonprofits, government agencies, law firms, and purpose-driven organizations to help them navigate complexity, engage communities, and communicate with intention.

Sean Smoot, Managing Partner of 21CP, said, "Public safety work is complex, and the communications around it have to be just as sophisticated as the operational response. Connection Point brings exactly the kind of strategic communications expertise that our clients need to navigate difficult moments, build community trust, and lead with clarity. This partnership means that the agencies and organizations we work with don't have to choose between getting the work right and communicating it effectively. They can do both."

“21CP is on the cutting edge of public safety, with expertise honed in decades of leadership at the highest levels,” said Dr. Eric Kowalczyk, CEO & Founder of Connection Point. “Their work centers on building trust within and beyond organizations, which fits directly with how we approach communication. Together, we’re helping municipalities, educational institutions, and organizations prepare for a future where the public’s trust will be measured by not only how you operate, but by how clearly and credibly you convey that to the communities you serve.”

Learn more about 21CP Solutions and Connection Point by visiting their respective websites.

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