21CP Solutions Launches 21CP Risk

Logo of 21CP Solutions, LLC. The firm today announces 21CP Risk, a division focused on security and risk mitigation strategies.

Firm's New Division Focused on Protecting Public Servants While Preserving Public Access

From city halls to state capitols, from local county courthouses to state supreme courts, public servants across the United States are at risk.” — Sean Smoot, 21CP Solutions Managing Partner

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 21CP Solutions today announced the launch of 21CP Risk, a new division dedicated to helping protect public servants, institutions, and communities in an increasingly complex and volatile threat environment. The division will support clients in strengthening physical security, safeguarding leadership, and managing risk—while preserving the transparency, accessibility, and trust that are essential to public service. “From city halls to state capitols, from local county courthouses to state supreme courts, public servants across the United States are at risk,” said Sean Smoot, Managing Partner at 21CP Solutions.

21CP Risk brings together a team of its partners and advisors—including those with deep experience in safeguarding legislators, judges, and private sector leaders—to examine emerging threats and develop practical, mission-aligned strategies. Among those contributing their expertise are:

• Ronald Davis, former Director of the U.S. Marshals Service, where he oversaw security for more than 800 federal court facilities and led threat assessments, protective operations, and emergency response for the Federal Judiciary.

• Michael Eddlemon, former Vice President at Pinkerton, where he led U.S. and Canadian operations and managed a $200M portfolio offering investigative services, protective details, and strategic security consulting.

• Terry Gainer, former U.S. Senate Sergeant at Arms and Chief of the U.S. Capitol Police, bringing extensive experience in the protection of Members of Congress, their families, their district offices, as well as the security of Capitol Hill.

21CP Risk will work directly with agencies and institutions responsible for protecting public officials and public buildings, as well as with individual public servants and staff who face heightened risks due to their roles. The division will provide threat assessments, strategic advising, policy reviews, and implementation support—tailored to both organizational and individual security and safety needs.

“In an era where public servants face increasingly serious and sustained threats, we must ensure that security measures do not come at the cost of democratic connection,” said Mr. Smoot. “21CP Risk exists to help institutions and leaders stay safe—without isolating them from the people and communities they serve.”

This dedicated capability will operate under the name 21CP Risk, underscoring its focus on helping clients navigate today’s challenges without compromising core values of openness, trust, and service.

For more information about 21CP Risk, contact the firm at (844)767-2127 or info@21cpsolutions.com.

About 21CP Solutions

21CP Solutions works with communities and institutions nationwide to advance public safety. Its team of public officials, law enforcement leaders, civil rights experts, and civic innovators provides tailored solutions to the most pressing safety and institutional challenges of our time.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.