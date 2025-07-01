Former Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger Joins 21CP Solutions

21CP Solutions logo

Nationally Recognized Law Enforcement Leader Named Senior Advisor to Public Safety and Security Firm

His leadership is especially valuable as we build 21CP Risk—our new division focused on strengthening security and managing risk for today’s leaders and public servants.” — Sean Smoot, Managing Partner

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 21CP Solutions today announced that J. Thomas Manger has joined as a senior advisor at 21CP Solutions after recently stepping down as the Chief of the United States Capitol Police. His addition brings invaluable expertise to the firm’s new safety and security division, 21CP Risk.

We’re honored to have Tom on board as we help communities and agencies navigate the future of public safety,” said Sean Smoot, Managing Partner at 21CP Solutions. “His leadership is especially valuable as we build 21CP Risk—our new division focused on strengthening security and managing risk for today’s leaders and public servants, while upholding the values of transparency, accessibility, and public trust.”

Chief Manger was appointed Chief of the U.S. Capitol Police in 2021, taking the helm of a 2,000-person agency charged with protecting life and property across the U.S. Capitol Complex. In addition to securing congressional buildings and grounds, the department is also responsible for the safety of members of Congress and their families nationwide.

Before his federal service, Chief Manger led two of the largest and most complex county police departments in the country. He served as Chief of Police for Montgomery County, Maryland, from 2004 until his retirement in 2019. And he began his law enforcement career in Fairfax County, Virginia, where he rose through the ranks to serve as Chief from 1998 to 2004.

With more than four decades of experience and leadership across local and federal law enforcement, Chief Manger is recognized nationally for his steady leadership, deep commitment to community trust, and expertise in risk management and crisis response.

Said Mr. Smoot, “Tom Manger is one of the most respected leaders in American policing. His experience leading complex organizations through moments of crisis, coupled with his deep commitment to constitutional, community-focused policing, makes him an invaluable addition to our team.”



