DigiFlight to Debut Phoenix Mixed Reality Flight Training Device at Army Aviation Warfighting Summit

New Phoenix Mixed Reality Flight Training Device - High-Fidelity AH-64 Simulation New Phoenix Mixed Reality Flight Training Device - Full Tactical Environment

COLUMBIA, MD, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The fleet of AH-64 Apache attack helicopters is used globally across U.S. and partner nation forces, increasing demand for affordable, advanced pilot training. Responding, DigiFlight Inc. will debut its new Phoenix Mixed Reality Flight Training Device at the 2026 Army Aviation Warfighting Summit , organized by the Army Aviation Association of America (AAAA), April 15–17 in Nashville, Tennessee. The next-generation training platform will be on display and available for demonstrations at Booth #744, offering Army aviation leaders and industry partners a firsthand look at a new approach to immersive Apache pilot training.More than 1,200 Apache helicopters are currently in service worldwide across over a dozen partner nations, making the platform one of the most widely deployed attack helicopters in modern military aviation. Training organizations are increasingly looking to advanced simulation to expand pilot readiness while reducing the cost and operational constraints of live flight training.The AAAA Army Aviation Warfighting Summit is one of the largest annual gatherings of Army aviation professionals, bringing together military leaders, program managers, pilots, and defense industry partners to discuss modernization priorities, operational readiness, and the future of rotary-wing aviation.Phoenix is designed to replicate the operational environment of the AH-64 Apache, combining mixed-reality technology, high-fidelity cockpit hardware, and advanced simulation software to deliver realistic pilot/crew task training while reducing the cost and logistical burden associated with live flight training.“Today’s global security environment is increasingly volatile, and the men and women flying combat missions must be ready to operate in complex and unpredictable situations,” said Stan Oliver, CEO of DigiFlight. “Phoenix allows aviators to train in a fully immersive environment that mirrors real mission conditions while maintaining the safety and repeatability that advanced simulation provides. It’s about ensuring today’s warfighters are prepared for whatever the battlespace demands.”The Phoenix platform replicates the Apache’s tandem pilot and co-pilot/gunner configuration, including anatomically accurate cockpit geometry, realistic flight controls, and high-fidelity instrument panels. Multiple trainer units can be interconnected to support multi-crew mission rehearsal and coordinated training exercises. In addition, the trainer features technology from ACME Worldwide Enterprises, Bihrle Applied Research, Bugeye Technologies powered by JF Taylor, Dell Technologies, AI built on Google Cloud, MVR Simulation, Varjo, and ZedaSoft.Planned Features of the Phoenix Mixed Reality Flight Training Device:- High-Fidelity AH-64 Simulation: Incorporates a fully accredited aerodynamic flight model and simulation software originally developed for Redstone Arsenal.- AI Instructor Pilot (IP) Coach: An intelligent partner that observes and guides pilots in real-time, identifying gaps in Tactics, Techniques, and Procedures (TTPs) and managing cognitive load.- Full Tactical Environment: Includes hyper-realistic PNVS/TADS sensor simulations, IHADSS symbology overlays, and tactical simulation of all weapons systems, including guns, rockets, and missiles.- Advanced Debriefing Tools: Powerful After-Action Review (AAR) capabilities that allow for synchronized cockpit views and system data analysis to reinforce learning.- Modular MOSA Architecture: Built on a Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA) for rapid adaptation to new weapons and sensor packages, ensuring long-term sustainability.These capabilities allow instructors to deliver targeted feedback while enabling Apache crews to rehearse complex mission scenarios repeatedly in a controlled training environment.DigiFlight brings more than 25 years of experience supporting military aviation and defense technology programs. The company currently provides over 100 instructor pilots and maintainer trainers supporting Foreign Military Sales (FMS) programs across more than 63 countries, delivering operational aviation training expertise to allied forces worldwide.Throughout the Army Aviation Warfighting Summit, DigiFlight will conduct live demonstrations of the Phoenix simulator, giving attendees the opportunity to experience how advanced simulation can enhance pilot readiness and operational training.To arrange a Phoenix Mixed Reality Flight Training Device demonstration, visit digiflight.com/aaaa About DigiFlight, Inc.Established in 1999 and headquartered in Columbia, Md., with a branch in Huntsville, Ala., DigiFlight is a Veteran-owned, Minority Business dedicated to accelerating mission success for government and commercial entities. DigiFlight’s core strengths include Aerospace Technical & Acquisition Solutions, Compliant Architectures, Cybersecurity Hunt & Incident Response, Systems & Software Development, Systems Engineering & Technical Assistance, and Test & Evaluation. For more information, visit digiflight.com.

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