Camelot Secure’s CRO, Sherri Thomas, Selected For 2026 CRN Women of the Channel List

COLUMBIA, MD, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Camelot Secure today announced that Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), Sherri Thomas, has been recognized by CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, within its prestigious 2026 Women of the Channel list. Thomas was selected for her leadership in building Camelot Secure’s partner ecosystem and advancing AI-driven cybersecurity solutions that help organizations strengthen their security posture. CRN’s 2026 Women of the Channel list is featured online at crn.com/wotc.The annual list honors women from vendors, distributors, solution providers, and other channel-focused organizations who are driving innovation and making a measurable impact across the IT channel ecosystem. The 2026 honorees are recognized for their strategic leadership, commitment to partner success, and contributions to advancing channel excellence.“It’s a privilege to celebrate the remarkable achievements of these women who are driving meaningful change across the IT channel,” said Jennifer Follett, vice president of U.S. content and executive editor at CRN. “Each honoree has demonstrated exceptional leadership and a commitment to bold, innovative strategies that fuel transformation, growth, and success for their organizations and the broader channel.”Over the past year, Thomas has played a central role in establishing Camelot Secure’s channel business by launching the Camelot Secure Partner Ecosystem Program . The initiative is designed to strengthen go-to-market positioning, accelerate demand generation, expand technical product development, and extend the company’s Secure360 platform to partners and clients.Thomas has actively collaborated with federal, commercial, academic, and ecosystem partners to build and scale channel relationships. She has leveraged strategic connections with CEOs, CISOs, and CIOs to foster partnerships and share cybersecurity best practices with emerging and mid-sized partners. Her efforts also include strategic collaborations with IBM and Google, as well as academic programs with Duke University, Syracuse University, and Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).Looking ahead, Thomas’s 2026 priorities focus on accelerating the adoption of the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Level 2 requirements across the Defense Industrial Base (DIB). Recognizing that CMMC is now a requirement for Department of Defense (DoD) contract eligibility, the priority lies in transitioning partners from basic awareness to total audit-readiness. Central to this vision is the Camelot Secure360 platform. By simplifying the path to certification and collaborating with companies across Camelot Secure’s Partner Ecosystem, the platform ensures that the backbone of the DIB’s can meet the rigorous DoD mandates efficiently and maintain their competitive edge in the federal marketplace.“This CRN recognition underscores the importance of collaboration in today’s cybersecurity landscape,” said Thomas. “By strengthening our partner ecosystem and expanding the reach of our Secure360 platform, we’re helping organizations reduce complexity and stay ahead of increasingly sophisticated threats.”About The Channel CompanyThe Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world’s top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.About Camelot SecureCamelot Secure is a leading cybersecurity company taking a revolutionary approach to digital defense. Unlike traditional reactive models, Camelot Secure operates from a threat perspective—proactively identifying and mitigating risks before they escalate. The firm brings together experts from the military, intelligence community, and private sector to offer cutting-edge solutions like persistent APT hunt tools and attack surface monitoring. Learn more at camelotsecure.com.###

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