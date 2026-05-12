BridgeView Marketing’s PR Rosetta Stone Wins Hermes Creative Gold & Communicator Award For AI-Driven Campaign Reporting
Company Joins 2026 Award Recipients: The Walt Disney Company, PepsiCo, Syracuse University, Marriott International, and Others
The two award programs have recognized BridgeView’s AI-driven PR measurement framework as groundbreaking for correlating earned media analysis, Google Analytics 4 (GA4) insights, backlink quality metrics, Large Language Model (LLM) visibility signals, and website visitor contact details into a unified, boardroom-ready report.
The Hermes Creative Awards named PR Rosetta Stone as a Gold winner in the “AI, Emerging Technology & Innovation” category. The international competition honors excellence in traditional and emerging media and is administered by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP).
The Communicator Awards is sanctioned and reviewed by the Academy of Interactive & Visual Arts (AIVA), an invitation-only organization of more than 1,100 industry leaders. This year’s jury included professionals from organizations such as JPMorgan Chase & Co., FedEx, Netflix, National Geographic Society, and the NAACP.
PR Rosetta Stone is an AI-enabled reporting and intelligence platform, offered as part of BridgeView’s PR services, as an alternative to traditional reporting that historically relies on outdated or vanity metrics such as advertising value equivalency (AVE) and estimated impressions. The AI-enabled visibility was developed to provide a “decision-grade” reporting framework that connects earned media coverage to measurable engagement, revealing monthly ROI and website activity, including contact details such as names, companies, emails, and LinkedIn addresses—without requiring visitors to fill out forms.
“AI is finally empowering the communications industry to move beyond basic impressions and legacy reporting metrics,” said Michael Emerton, founder and CEO of BridgeView Marketing. “Organizations hiring PR agencies have always inquired about ROI metrics and how their investments contribute to sales efforts. Unfortunately, the tools to effectively connect these digital breadcrumbs have not existed until now. We are humbled by the Communicator Awards and Hermes Creative Awards recognition of our AI-powered PR measurements and pledge to continue improving upon its capabilities to benefit our customers.”
For more information, please visit PR Rosetta Stone at www.bridgeviewmarketing.com/marketing-consulting-services/pr-rosetta-stone/ or contact us at info@bridgeviewmarketing.com.
About BridgeView Marketing
For over two decades, BridgeView Marketing has specialized in technology-driven PR and communications. We are a nimble, boutique firm without the overhead of agency pricing. Our members use their technology training to deliver earned media strategies and measurable outcomes, and our webmasters build SEO-compliant websites. For more information, please visit: bridgeviewmarketing.com.
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Betsey Rogers
Bridgeview Marketing
betsey@bridgeviewmarketing.com
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