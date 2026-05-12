BridgeView Marketing’s PR Rosetta Stone Wins Hermes Creative Gold & Communicator Award For AI-Driven Campaign Reporting

AI-enabled PR measurement and communications intelligence wins Communicator and Hermes Awards PR Rosetta Stone's AI-Driven Measurement Defines a "lost language" AI-enabled PR analytics uncovered

Company Joins 2026 Award Recipients: The Walt Disney Company, PepsiCo, Syracuse University, Marriott International, and Others

Those hiring PR agencies always inquired about ROI metrics and how investments contribute to sales. Unfortunately, the tools did not exist--until now.” — Michael Emerton, CEO & Founder, BridgeView Marketing

PORTSMOUTH, NH, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BridgeView Marketing, an innovative digital agency leading the way in AI-powered PR measurement, today announced that its PR Rosetta Stone™ platform has received Gold within the Hermes Creative Awards and recognition in the 32nd Annual Communicator Awards for AI-enabled PR measurement and communications intelligence, winning alongside brand names such as Disney, Pepsico, Syracuse University, and Marriott.The two award programs have recognized BridgeView’s AI-driven PR measurement framework as groundbreaking for correlating earned media analysis, Google Analytics 4 (GA4) insights, backlink quality metrics, Large Language Model (LLM) visibility signals, and website visitor contact details into a unified, boardroom-ready report.The Hermes Creative Awards named PR Rosetta Stone as a Gold winner in the “AI, Emerging Technology & Innovation” category. The international competition honors excellence in traditional and emerging media and is administered by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP).The Communicator Awards is sanctioned and reviewed by the Academy of Interactive & Visual Arts (AIVA), an invitation-only organization of more than 1,100 industry leaders. This year’s jury included professionals from organizations such as JPMorgan Chase & Co., FedEx, Netflix, National Geographic Society, and the NAACP.PR Rosetta Stone is an AI-enabled reporting and intelligence platform, offered as part of BridgeView’s PR services, as an alternative to traditional reporting that historically relies on outdated or vanity metrics such as advertising value equivalency (AVE) and estimated impressions. The AI-enabled visibility was developed to provide a “decision-grade” reporting framework that connects earned media coverage to measurable engagement, revealing monthly ROI and website activity, including contact details such as names, companies, emails, and LinkedIn addresses—without requiring visitors to fill out forms.“AI is finally empowering the communications industry to move beyond basic impressions and legacy reporting metrics,” said Michael Emerton, founder and CEO of BridgeView Marketing. “Organizations hiring PR agencies have always inquired about ROI metrics and how their investments contribute to sales efforts. Unfortunately, the tools to effectively connect these digital breadcrumbs have not existed until now. We are humbled by the Communicator Awards and Hermes Creative Awards recognition of our AI-powered PR measurements and pledge to continue improving upon its capabilities to benefit our customers.”For more information, please visit PR Rosetta Stone at www.bridgeviewmarketing.com/marketing-consulting-services/pr-rosetta-stone/ or contact us at info@bridgeviewmarketing.com.About BridgeView MarketingFor over two decades, BridgeView Marketing has specialized in technology-driven PR and communications. We are a nimble, boutique firm without the overhead of agency pricing. Our members use their technology training to deliver earned media strategies and measurable outcomes, and our webmasters build SEO-compliant websites. For more information, please visit: bridgeviewmarketing.com.###

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