ARISTOTLEK12 ANNOUNCED AS WINNER FOR THE EDTECH AWARDS 2026

AristotleK12 Named Winner in EdTech Digest Awards

MINNEAPOLIS , MN, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sergeant Laboratories, Inc., the company behind AristotleK12 , today announced that AristotleK12 has been recognized as the winner of the Cool Tool- Student Data Privacy Solution award in the prestigious EdTech Awards , presented by EdTech Digest.Celebrating its 16th year, the US-based program is the world's largest recognition program for education technology, recognizing the biggest names in edtech.This award highlights AristotleK12’s commitment to helping school districts protect student data while providing actionable visibility across their digital environments. As student data privacy continues to be a critical focus for K–12 institutions, AristotleK12 delivers a unified platform that enables districts to monitor, report, and manage application data usage with clarity and confidence.“Congratulations to the EdTech Awards 2026 finalists and winners! We’re no longer asking if technology will transform learning—it already has. The leaders honored here are defining what comes next,” said Victor Rivero, who as Editor-in-Chief of EdTech Digest, oversees the program. “The future of learning isn’t something we’re waiting for—it’s unfolding right now, shaped by innovators who aren’t reacting to change, but creating it across classrooms, workplaces, and beyond,” said Rivero.The EdTech Awards were established in 2010 to recognize, acknowledge, and celebrate the most exceptional innovators, leaders, and trendsetters in education technology. This year’s finalists and winners were narrowed from the larger field and judged based on various criteria, including: pedagogical workability, efficacy and results, support, clarity, value and potential.“We’re incredibly grateful for this recognition,” said Lucy Anderholm, Chief Operating Officer of Sergeant Laboratories, Inc. “Safeguarding student data privacy isn’t optional—it’s foundational. This recognition reflects our continued focus on building tools that give schools full transparency and confidence in how student data is managed across platforms.”As schools continue to navigate evolving digital environments, AristotleK12 remains committed to delivering innovative workflows that simplify complexity while strengthening student data privacy. AristotleK12 empowers districts to take control of their data with confidence—today and into the future.About Sergeant Laboratories, Inc.Sergeant Laboratories continuously develops advanced technologies to address the needs of tomorrow, enabling organizations to effectively adapt to the ever-changing technological landscape. With two products, AristotleK12, a student technology management solution, and AristotleInsight, a cybersecurity solution providing organizational visibility from the inside out, Sergeant Laboratories provides proven solutions for any organization.To learn more, visit sgtlabs.comAbout EdTech Digest and the EdTech AwardsEdTech Digest, a leading source of cool tools, interviews, and trends showcasing the future of learning — annually honors the best and brightest people, products and groups working in edtech with The EdTech Awards. Cool Tool, Leadership, and Trendsetter honorees span the K-12, Higher Ed, and Skills & Workforce sectors.

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