AristotleK12 Wins Future’s Best of Show Award, Presented by Tech & Learning

MINNEAPOLIS , MN, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AristotleK12 , the all-in-one student technology management platform developed by Sergeant Laboratories, has been honored with the prestigious Future’s Best of Show Award at ISTE 2025, presented by Tech & Learning.The Best of Show Awards recognize standout products showcased at the ISTE Live Conference that demonstrate exceptional innovation, functionality, and value to educators. Products are evaluated by a panel of Tech & Learning editors and expert judges who assess each nomination based on a rigorous scoring system, considering criteria such as innovation, feature set, ease of use, reliability, and performance.This year’s awards were formally announced at the Tech & Learning reception held during ISTE Live 2025 in San Antonio, Texas. With hundreds of new EdTech products and services on display, the exhibit hall provided a vibrant showcase of educational innovation. Judges selected winners based on their potential to meaningfully improve teaching and learning, while also delivering measurable value and support for student achievement."While AI continued to dominate discussions at ISTE this year, we were truly impressed by the nominated products that bolster the core of teaching and learning while also thoughtfully integrating emerging technologies," said Christine Weiser, Content Director for Tech & Learning. "Our judges selected the innovative products they believe support classroom and district needs. Congratulations to all our winners!"AristotleK12 stood out for its ability to centralize filtering, classroom management, analytics, and compliance reporting in a single, scalable platform. Designed for ease of use and built to support understaffed IT teams, the platform empowers schools to manage large-scale digital environments without complexity or inflated costs.“We are honored to receive the Best of Show Award at ISTE 2025,” said Eric Anderholm, CEO of Sergeant Laboratories. “This recognition reflects the feedback we hear every day from schools: they need powerful, intuitive tools that are built to serve real classrooms, not just trends. AristotleK12 was designed to meet the demands of today’s education leaders, while keeping student-focused outcomes at the core.”For more information about AristotleK12, visit sgtlabs.com or contact info@sgtlabs.com

