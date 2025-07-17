AristotleK12 Named Classroom Management Solution of the Year in 2025 EdTech Breakthrough Awards

Prestigious International Awards Program Honors Outstanding Educational Technology Products and Companies

MINNEAPOLIS , MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sergeant Laboratories, creator of AristotleK12 , announced that AristotleK12 has been selected as winner of the “Classroom Management Solution of the Year” award in the 7th annual EdTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by EdTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies and solutions in the global educational technology market.Sergeant Laboratories' flagship product, AristotleK12, offers a comprehensive suite of educational tools led by the multilingual classroom management solution, AristotleK12 Educator. Delivered through a user-friendly interface, AristotleK12 encompasses student-centric content filtering, asset utilization and reporting, student behavior analytics, and classroom management. This is the second win for Sergeant Laboratories and AristotleK12 in the EdTech Breakthrough Awards.“We are ecstatic to receive the 2025 EdTech Breakthrough Award for Classroom Management Solution of the Year,” said Eric Anderholm, Chief Executive Officer, Sergeant Laboratories. “The educators who work side by side with us are a pivotal component of this recognition. We continue to be immensely grateful for their knowledge and support. Without them, we would not be where we are today.”The mission of the EdTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of educational technology categories, including Student Engagement, School Administration, Adaptive Learning, STEM Education, Remote Learning, Career Preparation and many more. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.“AristotleK12 gives educators the tools they need to manage technology in the classroom, however they choose. The sheer number of devices, students, and pieces of software makes technology management and content filtering an enormous challenge for educators. Most filtering technologies are complex, irrelevant for modern technology, and hard to manage,” said Steve Johansson, managing director, EdTech Breakthrough. “AristotleK12 takes the headache out of managing student technology. Congratulations to Sergeant Laboratories on winning ‘Classroom Management Solution of the Year!’”About Sergeant LaboratoriesSergeant Laboratories continuously develops advanced technologies to address the needs of tomorrow, enabling organizations to effectively adapt to the ever-changing technological landscape. With two products, AristotleK12, a student technology management solution, and AristotleInsight, a cybersecurity solution providing organizational visibility from the inside out, Sergeant Laboratories provides proven solutions for any organization. To learn more, visit sgtlabs.com.About EdTech BreakthroughPart of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the EdTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in educational technology products, companies and people. The EdTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough educational technology in categories including e-learning, student engagement, school administration, career preparation, language learning, STEM and more. For more information, visit EdTechBreakthrough.com.

