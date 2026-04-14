National College Evaluation Camp Returns to the DMV
National College Evaluation Camp Returns to the DMV
Hosted by former NFL player Derrick Tatum, founder of Elite Talent Football Academy, and in partnership with Under Recruited Athlete (URA), this is the premier event for student-athletes in the DMV region who are ready to compete, get evaluated, and get seen by college programs.
NCEC provides certified, college-level testing in a high-energy environment designed to replicate the real recruiting experience. Every athlete receives verified measurables, elite position-specific training, and direct exposure to college programs actively looking for talent — starting as early as middle school.
CERTIFIED TESTING & TRAINING
40-Yard Dash (Laser-Timed)
Broad Jump
20-Yard Shuttle
Height & Weight
Elite Position-Specific Training
“This is where the journey starts for a lot of kids. NCEC is where raw talent gets noticed. We’re not waiting on rankings — we’re helping players earn them.”
— Derrick Tatum, Founder, Elite Talent Football Academy
NCEC ALUMNI — BEFORE THEY WERE STARS
Over the years, NCEC has served as an early proving ground for players who went on to earn college scholarships, first-round draft selections, and Super Bowl rings. Past camp alumni include:
Trevor Lawrence
NFL No. 1 Overall Pick
Mecole Hardman
WR · Super Bowl Champion
Derrick Brown
1st-Round Pick · Auburn
Eric Stokes
DB · NFL 1st-Round Pick
Josh Downs
WR · Indianapolis Colts
Kool-Aid McKinstry
DB · NFL 2nd-Round Pick
Owen Pappoe
LB · Auburn · NFL
Kyle Kennard
DL · Los Angeles Chargers
Ricky White
WR · Seattle Seahawks
Julian Lewis 5 Star QB at Colorado
Registration is open to athletes in grades 5 through 12. Space is limited — families are encouraged to register early.
EVENT DETAILS
LOCATION
Morgan State University — Baltimore, MD
DATE
Sunday, April 26, 2025
TIME
9:00 AM – 2:30 PM
WHO
Student-Athletes · Grades 5–12 (Middle & High School)
REGISTER
https://campscui.active.com/orgs/EliteTalentFootball?season=3715134
ABOUT ELITE TALENT FOOTBALL ACADEMY
Founded by former NFL player Derrick Tatum, Elite Talent Football Academy is an Atlanta-based recruiting and athlete development organization dedicated to preparing student-athletes for the next level. Through camps, evaluations, NIL consulting, and year-round recruiting guidance, Elite Talent has helped hundreds of athletes earn college scholarships across the country.
Derrick Tatum
Elite Talent Football Academy
email us here
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