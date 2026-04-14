National College Evaluation Camp Returns to the DMV

The Camp where Stars are Found!!!” — Top Expsosure Camp!!!

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National College Evaluation Camp ( NCEC ) — one of the nation's most respected exposure platforms for middle and high school football athletes — is coming to Morgan State University on Sunday, April 26th.Hosted by former NFL player Derrick Tatum, founder of Elite Talent Football Academy, and in partnership with Under Recruited Athlete (URA), this is the premier event for student-athletes in the DMV region who are ready to compete, get evaluated, and get seen by college programs.NCEC provides certified, college-level testing in a high-energy environment designed to replicate the real recruiting experience. Every athlete receives verified measurables, elite position-specific training, and direct exposure to college programs actively looking for talent — starting as early as middle school.CERTIFIED TESTING & TRAINING40-Yard Dash (Laser-Timed)Broad Jump20-Yard ShuttleHeight & WeightElite Position-Specific Training“This is where the journey starts for a lot of kids. NCEC is where raw talent gets noticed. We’re not waiting on rankings — we’re helping players earn them.”— Derrick Tatum, Founder, Elite Talent Football AcademyNCEC ALUMNI — BEFORE THEY WERE STARSOver the years, NCEC has served as an early proving ground for players who went on to earn college scholarships, first-round draft selections, and Super Bowl rings. Past camp alumni include:Trevor LawrenceNFL No. 1 Overall PickMecole HardmanWR · Super Bowl ChampionDerrick Brown1st-Round Pick · AuburnEric StokesDB · NFL 1st-Round PickJosh DownsWR · Indianapolis ColtsKool-Aid McKinstryDB · NFL 2nd-Round PickOwen PappoeLB · Auburn · NFLKyle KennardDL · Los Angeles ChargersRicky WhiteWR · Seattle SeahawksJulian Lewis 5 Star QB at ColoradoRegistration is open to athletes in grades 5 through 12. Space is limited — families are encouraged to register early.EVENT DETAILSLOCATIONMorgan State University — Baltimore, MDDATESunday, April 26, 2025TIME9:00 AM – 2:30 PMWHOStudent-Athletes · Grades 5–12 (Middle & High School)REGISTERABOUT ELITE TALENT FOOTBALL ACADEMYFounded by former NFL player Derrick Tatum, Elite Talent Football Academy is an Atlanta-based recruiting and athlete development organization dedicated to preparing student-athletes for the next level. Through camps, evaluations, NIL consulting, and year-round recruiting guidance, Elite Talent has helped hundreds of athletes earn college scholarships across the country.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.