“Rain Didn’t Stop the Rise: Elite Talent NCEC Camp Uncovers Future College Stars and Standout MVP Performances
The latest Elite Talent NCEC National College Evaluation Camp continued its reputation as a proving ground for rising football prospects, bringing together a strong group of middle school and high school athletes from multiple states for elite-level evaluation, development, and recruiting education.
Despite challenging rainy conditions, several prospects elevated their recruiting stock with standout performances in front of trainers, media members, and recruiting analysts. The event emphasized real evaluation, measurable testing, and competitive reps designed to prepare athletes for the college recruiting process.
Elite Talent’s NCEC platform has become known for identifying and developing athletes before major recruiting recognition, helping hundreds of prospects gain exposure through structured evaluation, performance testing, and mentorship.
“Our mission is to give families clarity in the recruiting process while helping athletes understand exactly where they stand,” said Derrick Tatum, Founder of Elite Talent Football. “We focus on real evaluation, development, and building relationships that create opportunities at the next level.”
⭐ MVP AWARDS
🏆 HIGH SCHOOL MVP — BEN HALEVI
(QB | Class of 2028 | North Cobb)
Halevi delivered the most consistent quarterback performance of the day, demonstrating strong decision-making and accuracy in adverse weather conditions. The former Milton (GA) starter continues to build momentum after throwing 21 touchdowns to just one interception last season. Evaluators expect his recruiting trajectory to continue trending upward following this performance.
🏆 MIDDLE SCHOOL MVP — DARRON JOHNSON
(WR | Class of 2031 | Grace Snell MS)
Johnson dominated throughout camp competition, showcasing advanced route running and physicality beyond his class level. Competing extensively against high school defensive backs, he consistently created separation and established himself as one of the top young prospects in attendance.
🔥 OFFENSIVE STANDOUTS
QB — HIGH SCHOOL
Davian Johnson (Berkmar | 2026) — Strong command and leadership throughout camp reps.
Jayden Whiteside (Marietta | 2026) — Showed toughness and execution despite playing with a cast.
QB — MIDDLE SCHOOL
Sean Cooley (Hebron Middle | 2030) — 6’2 athletic QB with advanced mechanics; early Power 4 projection.
Terrance Bryant Jr (2031) — Young prospect competing well against older athletes.
Hudson Denney (Heritage School | 2030 | @hudsondenney18)
RB — HIGH SCHOOL
Kruise Buntyn (2029) — Physical downhill runner and returning MVP with early Division I potential. @Kruisebuntyn__8
Greg Payne
Brennan Ball
RB — MIDDLE SCHOOL
Luke Charles (2033 | @LightningLukeCharles) — Played up in age group and impressed evaluators.
MJ Riley (2030 | Dunwoody HS)
Jaiden White
🛡️ OFFENSIVE LINE STANDOUTS
HIGH SCHOOL
Milo Wise (Gainesville | 2029 | MVP) — High motor, toughness, and strong fundamentals.
Anel Alic (Duluth | 2027) — 6’6 frame with elite upside and long-term Division I projection.
MIDDLE SCHOOL
Weston Priewe (2030 | MVP) — Strong technique and physical presence.
Aiden Walker
Kelton Jolley (2031 | @keltonj_75)
WR STANDOUTS
HIGH SCHOOL
Dallas Gardner (McCallie | 2028 | @dallas_gardner2) — Explosive playmaker; WR MVP.
Ricardo “RJ” Walker (Blessed Trinity | 2029 | @ricardo_walkerjr)
Julian Sease (Walnut Grove | 2027)
Kymani Folkes (McEachern | 2028)
Bubba Langull
MIDDLE SCHOOL
Darron Johnson (Grace Snell | MVP)
Nile Walker (North Cobb | @nilewalker4)
Jermaine Knox (@Mainegoind1)
Kayden Alford (@Certified._.Kay4)
Bryce Fox (@The.Whitemamba32)
🛡️ DEFENSIVE STANDOUTS
DB — HIGH SCHOOL
Kyle Wise (Red Bank Catholic NJ | 2027 | DB MVP) — Physical leader in deep secondary group.
Roman Hunt Jr (McEachern | 2028)
Jabari Wade (Banneker | 2028) — 6’2 corner with high-level traits.
Michael Pembleton Jr (2027 | Virginia Beach) — P4-level traits.
Alexander Ingersoll (Crestview | 2027)
Orlando Mchgee (2028 Woodard Academy)
DB — MIDDLE SCHOOL
Derrick Tatum Jr (Bay Creek | 2031 | @derricktatumjr) — Physical DB with advanced instincts.
MJ Edwards
Jason James
Joshua Anderson (2030 | DB MVP) Long smooth Db.
LB — HIGH SCHOOL
Alexavier McDonald (Douglas County | 2027 | @alexmac_23) — 6’4 linebacker with Division I trajectory.
Jeff Tyler (Seckinger | 2028)
Ehimare Edward (Lanier | 2026)
LB — MIDDLE SCHOOL
Josiah Sandridge (Tyner Academy | 2030)
Chase Brotherton (St. Francis | 2030)
Braylen Calhoun (Lumpkin County MS | 2032)
DL STANDOUTS
Levi Nelson (Point Vedra FL | 2029)
Jaxson Sims (2031 | DL MVP | @thereal.jaxsonsims)
Gryffan Hornburg (North Cobb Christian | 2030)
🚨 ABOUT ELITE TALENT NCEC
Elite Talent’s NCEC National College Evaluation Camps focus on real evaluation, measurable performance testing, and recruiting education. The platform has helped identify and develop numerous Division I prospects before national recognition, providing athletes and families with structure, exposure, and mentorship throughout the recruiting journey.
