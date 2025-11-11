NCEC 2026 Main flyer ATL yes QR Code 2026 NCEC Julian Lewis Colorado QB

National College Evaluation Camp (NCEC) Returns to Georgia — The #1 Exposure Camp in the South

Good is the ENEMY OF GREAT” — The Camp Where Stars Are Found!!!

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- National College Evaluation Camp (NCEC) Returns to Georgia — The #1 Exposure Camp in the SouthHosted by Former NFL Player Derrick Tatum | February 1, 2026 | North Gwinnett High School – Suwanee, GAThe National College Evaluation Camp (NCEC), one of the most respected and results-driven exposure platforms in the country, returns to Georgia on Saturday, February 1, 2026, at North Gwinnett High School.Hosted by former NFL player Derrick Tatum, founder of Elite Talent Football Academy, this annual showcase brings together hundreds of the top middle school and high school football players from across the Country to compete, get verified, and get seen by college recruiters and national media outlets.Last Year Students from 17 States Attended the Camp!!!!This year’s camp is presented in partnership with MaxPreps, Rivals, 247Sports, and Prep Redzone, with live coverage and on-site evaluations by national recruiting analysts, media outlets, and college personnel.What Makes NCEC DifferentAthletes will undergo verified combine testing, including:🏃‍♂️ 40-Yard Dash (Laser-Timed) Zybek Sports NFL Combine Testing last 15 years📏 Broad Jump⚡ 20-Yard Shuttle📐 Height and Weight Measurements🏈 Position-Specific Skill Development led by elite coaches and former college/NFL playersEvery participant will receive official verified results, building their recruiting résumé and giving them the exposure needed to get noticed by college programs.Proven Results — Real Exposure, Real OffersOver the past decade, NCEC has produced hundreds of scholarship athletes who went on to excel at the next level — including some of the biggest names in college and professional football today:🏈 Trevor Lawrence – NFL No. 1 Pick, Clemson🏈 Mecole Hardman – Super Bowl Champion, Kansas City Chiefs🏈 Derrick Brown – 1st-Round Pick, Auburn/Panthers🏈 Eric Stokes – 1st-Round Pick, Georgia/Packers🏈 Josh Downs – Indianapolis Colts WR🏈 Kool-Aid McKinstry – Alabama DB, NFL 2nd-Round Pick🏈 Owen Pappoe – Auburn LB, NFL🏈 Kyle Kennard – Los Angeles Chargers DL🏈 Ricky White – Seattle Seahawks WRQuote from Derrick Tatum“This is where the journey starts for so many kids,” said Derrick Tatum, former NFL player and founder of Elite Talent Football Academy. “At NCEC, we don’t wait for players to get ranked — we help them earn their rankings. Every rep, every test, every drill is a chance to prove you belong.”Event Details📍 Location: North Gwinnett High School – Suwanee, GA📅 Date: Saturday, February 1, 2026⏰ Time: 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM🎯 Who Can Attend: Middle School and High School Football Players (All Positions)🔗 Registration Link: https://campscui.active.com/orgs/EliteTalentFootball?season=3715134 About NCECThe National College Evaluation Camp (NCEC) was founded by former NFL player Derrick Tatum to bridge the gap between raw talent and real opportunity. With a track record of verified testing, elite coaching, and college-level exposure, NCEC has become a launchpad for student-athletes who are serious about their futures — on and off the field.

