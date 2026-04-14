BLR’s HR Hero named in 2026 Lighthouse Tech Awards

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BLR’s HR Hero has been recognized as a finalist in the Best Midsize Business-Focused solution in the 2026 Lighthouse Tech Awards

HR Hero was built to bring clarity to that work by helping organizations understand requirements, apply them consistently, and stay current as regulations change.” — Heather Parke, Director, Product

BRENTWOOD, TN, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BLR’s HR Hero has been recognized as a finalist in the Best Midsize Business-Focused solution in the 2026 Lighthouse Tech Awards. The Lighthouse Tech Awards is an annual program honoring HR technology providers that demonstrate practical impact on workforce management.The awards, presented by Lighthouse Research & Advisory, were announced March 4 during a livestream event. Now in its seventh year, the program evaluates solutions based on measurable outcomes, usability, and real-world application, with entries reviewed by an independent panel of HR practitioners, consultants, and educators.BLR delivers expert-backed compliance and training solutions that help organizations stay current, reduce risk, and manage HR and safety requirements without added complexity. HR Hero is BLR’s compliance and HR workflow platform, designed to help organizations manage employment law requirements and maintain consistent policies across jurisdictions.The platform combines attorney-developed legal analysis with tools such as policy templates, training materials, compliance auditing tools, and multi-state comparison features. Recent updates include a Compliance Calendar that tracks recurring HR reporting deadlines related to payroll, benefits, and employee notices.The recognition comes as HR teams continue to manage increasing regulatory complexity alongside day-to-day workforce responsibilities. Employment laws vary by jurisdiction and change frequently, creating challenges for organizations without dedicated legal resources. Tools like HR Hero are designed to centralize guidance and reduce reliance on manual tracking, helping teams maintain consistent, defensible practices while adapting to evolving requirements.Lighthouse Research & Advisory said this year’s winners stood out for delivering practical solutions that address ongoing workplace challenges, rather than relying on emerging technologies alone.“HR teams are expected to manage increasing complexity with limited time and resources,” said Heather Parke, Director, Product at BLR. “HR Hero was built to bring clarity to that work by helping organizations understand requirements, apply them consistently, and stay current as regulations change.” Additional information about HR Hero, and a full list of its solutions, are available.

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