BLR’s EHS Hero wins 2026 E+E Leader Award

The award recognizes demonstrated performance and measurable impact, as evaluated by an independent panel of judges.

This recognition reflects the work we've done to make regulatory requirements easier to interpret and act on, while helping organizations manage compliance more effectively across their operations.” — Ross Fox, EHS Product Director

BRENTWOOD, TN, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BLRannounced that its EHS Heroplatform has been named a 2026 Environment + Energy Leader Award winner in the Software and Cloud category. The award recognizes demonstrated performance and measurable impact, as evaluated by an independent panel of judges.The Environment + Energy Leader Awards honor excellence in products and services that provide companies with energy and environmental benefits while contributing to business success.According to the judging panel, EHS Hero was recognized for its modernization of environmental compliance capabilities, with a focus on usability, regulatory clarity, and workflow efficiency. Judges also highlighted the platform’s ability to unify environmental compliance and safety management, as well as its emphasis on regulatory interpretation and curated content for highly regulated industries.The panel noted demonstrated improvements in inspection readiness, documentation quality, training participation, and time savings.“This submission presents a well-executed modernization of an established environmental compliance platform, with a clear emphasis on usability, regulatory clarity, and workflow efficiency,” the judges noted.“EHS Hero has evolved to meet the growing complexity of environmental and safety compliance,” said Ross Fox, BLR’s EHS Product Director. “This recognition reflects the work our teams have done to make regulatory requirements easier to interpret and act on, while helping organizations manage compliance more effectively across their operations.”EHS Hero is a software platform designed to support environmental, health, and safety (EHS) management, combining regulatory content, training resources, and workflow tools to help organizations manage compliance and reduce operational risk.

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