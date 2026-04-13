Metatec Expands Performance and Wellness Services with New Nutrition Coaching and Optimization Program

Testing provides the blueprint, but nutrition is what brings that blueprint to life. This allows us to guide clients with greater clarity and purpose.” — Jason Blonshine

MASON, MI, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Metatec , a leader in advanced performance and metabolic testing, has announced an expansion of its services with the introduction of personalized nutrition coaching and a forthcoming Optimization Program. Led by founders Jason and Abby Blonshine, this evolution marks a significant step in bridging the gap between data and actionable health strategies.As part of this expansion, Jason Blonshine has earned his NASM Nutrition Certification, further strengthening Metatec’s science-based approach to health and performance. This advanced training enhances the team’s ability to interpret key metrics such as Resting Metabolic Rate (RMR), VO₂ Max, and body composition, and translate them into individualized nutrition plans tailored to each client’s physiology and goals.Metatec has built its reputation on delivering precise, data-driven insights into human performance and metabolic health. With the addition of in-house nutrition coaching, clients can now move beyond understanding their results to actively applying them. This approach removes guesswork and replaces it with targeted strategies based on how each individual’s body functions.“By expanding our expertise, we are creating a more complete system for our clients,” said Jason Blonshine. “Testing provides the blueprint, but nutrition is what brings that blueprint to life. This allows us to guide clients with greater clarity and purpose.”In alignment with this expansion, Metatec is preparing to launch its Optimization Program, a comprehensive offering that integrates advanced testing with ongoing nutrition coaching. The program is designed to help clients turn their data into a structured, actionable plan, supporting measurable progress in areas such as fat loss, athletic performance, metabolic efficiency, and long-term health.Participants in the Optimization Program will receive continuous guidance, enabling them to better understand how to fuel their bodies, adapt to changing goals, and build sustainable habits rooted in science. Rather than viewing test results as static reports, the program positions them as dynamic tools for ongoing improvement.Co-founder Abby Blonshine emphasized the importance of this next phase. “We have always focused on delivering accurate, meaningful data. Now, we are taking the next step by helping clients fully apply that information in their daily lives. This is about empowering people with both knowledge and direction.”The introduction of nutrition coaching and the Optimization Program reinforces Metatec’s commitment to innovation, education, and results-driven care. By combining advanced diagnostics with personalized support, the company continues to redefine how individuals approach performance and long-term health.Additional details about the Optimization Program will be released in the coming weeks.For more information, individuals can contact Metatec to learn how to turn data into actionable results.

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