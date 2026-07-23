GentleMax Pro® Plus Available at Calais Dermatology Associates: Revolutionizing Aesthetic Care With Advanced Technology

A patient receives a GentleMax Pro® Plus laser treatment at Calais Dermatology Associates, where the advanced platform is used to address unwanted hair and a variety of common skin concerns.

Our patients can now enjoy faster, more effective results with minimal downtime, making it easier than ever to achieve their aesthetic goals.” — Kathryn Luckett, MD, owner of Calais Dermatology.

BATON ROUGE, LA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Calais Dermatology Associates is thrilled to highlight the GentleMax Pro® Plus as part of their advanced aesthetic treatments. This state-of-the-art device is set to elevate the quality of their services, providing clients with unparalleled results in hair removal, skin rejuvenation, and more.The GentleMax ProPlus can treat various skin conditions, including:-Hair Removal: Effective for all skin types.-Vascular Lesions: Treats spider veins, broken capillaries, and hemangiomas.-Pigmented Lesions: Removes sun spots, age spots, and freckles.-Fine Lines and Wrinkles: Improves skin texture and reduces signs of aging.The GentleMax ProPlus is a premier laser treatment system by Candela Medical that combines the power of two optimal wavelengths in one device: the 755 nm Alexandrite laser and the 1064 nm Nd laser. This unique combination allows for the treatment of a wide range of skin types and conditions, ensuring that every client receives personalized and effective care.Who Is a Good Candidate for Laser Hair Removal?Laser hair removal with the GentleMax Pro Plus laser is ideal for clients looking to reduce unwanted hair from various areas of the body, including the face, legs, arms, underarms, back, chest, and bikini line. Unlike other laser treatments, the GentleMax Pro Plus is effective for all hair colors, making it a versatile solution. Its dual-wavelength technology ensures permanent hair removal results for all skin types, distinguishing it from other options.Who Is a Good Candidate for Other GentleMax Pro Plus Treatments?Patients with specific skin concerns such as age spots, sun spots, wrinkles, facial or leg veins, or uneven skin tone may benefit from GentleMax Pro Plus treatments. This procedure offers a non-surgical solution for overall facial rejuvenation, making it an excellent choice for those seeking to enhance their skin's appearance without invasive measures.“We are excited to have the GentleMax Pro Plusat our practice. This advanced technology allows us to provide a wider range of treatments with greater precision and comfort. Our patients can now enjoy faster, more effective results with minimal downtime, making it easier than ever to achieve their aesthetic goals,” said Kathryn Luckett, MD, board-certified dermatologist, owner and chief medical officer of Calais Dermatology.Experience the GentleMax ProDifferenceVisit Calais Dermatology Associates and discover the transformative power of GentleMax Pro Plus. Whether you're looking to achieve smoother skin, reduce signs of aging, or address specific skin concerns, our team is here to help you achieve your aesthetic goals.For more information or to schedule a consultation, please visit Calais Dermatology Associates at https://www.calaisdermatology.com/ or call (225) 766-5151.About Calais DermatologyCalais Dermatology Associates has proudly served the Baton Rouge community for more than four decades, building on a dermatology legacy that dates back to 1951. The practice provides comprehensive medical, surgical, procedural, and cosmetic dermatology services, combining decades of clinical expertise with the latest advancements in skin care technology to deliver exceptional patient outcomes.Led by board-certified dermatologist Dr. Kathryn O. Luckett and supported by an experienced team of skincare professionals, Calais Dermatology Associates is committed to providing personalized, compassionate care in a comfortable and welcoming environment. The practice offers a full range of services, from diagnosing and treating conditions affecting the skin, hair, and nails to advanced cosmetic treatments, laser procedures, injectables, and professional-grade skincare products. With a patient-first philosophy and a commitment to innovation, Calais Dermatology Associates helps patients of all ages achieve healthier skin and renewed confidence.

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