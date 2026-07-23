The PicoWay® Treatment Now Available at Impeccable Aesthetics

Joey Seson, MSN, APRN-Rx, MBA at Impeccable Aesthetics with PicoWay® by Candela

Advanced picosecond laser technology now offered at Impeccable Aesthetics in Honolulu

As soon as this device became available, I knew I had to have it for our office.” — Joey Seson, MSN, APRN-Rx, MBA

HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Impeccable Aesthetics is proud to announce that they now offer the revolutionary PicoWay® from Candela . The PicoWaywas named the 2022 Aesthetic Awards Device of the Year and has been featured on the Today Show on NBC. Impeccable Aesthetics has incorporated this system into its state-of-the-art practice.Meet the PicoWaylaser, intentionally designed to work from the inside out.The PicoWaysystem delivers high peak power and the shortest pulse durations for a non-thermal, photoacoustic effect that transforms skin from the inside out. This remarkably innovative PicoWaylaser can:• Significantly improve acne scars and wrinkles with a series of quick, 15 to 20-minute treatments, with low to no downtime.• Address a range of benign pigmented lesions with flexibility in depth and spot size.• Treat a wide range of tattoos, even difficult-to-treat blue and green tattoos.PicoWayResolve and PicoWayResolve Fusion are fractional, split-beam treatments available on the PicoWaysystem, offering a popular, low-downtime option to address acne scars, wrinkles, and benign pigmented lesions."I am so excited to bring the PicoWaysystem to my patients. The PicoWay is a major step forward in treating skin imperfections," said Joey Seson, MSN, APRN-Rx, MBA, founder and lead injector at Impeccable Aesthetics. "As soon as this device became available, I knew I had to have it for our office," he added.The PicoWaylaser treatment stimulates collagen at a deeper level by utilizing three distinct energy wavelengths to address specific skin concerns. In contrast, an IPL treatment employs a wider range of wavelengths. While IPL can be effective in certain cases, it may not be as safe for darker skin types and does not stimulate collagen in the same manner.For more information on PicoWaysystem treatments or Impeccable Aesthetics, visit impeccableaesthetics.net or call 808.466.7716.About Impeccable AestheticsImpeccable Aesthetics is a Hawaii-based aesthetic collective built on the belief that care should be safe, personalized, and grounded in medical expertise. Founded by Joey Seson, MSN, APRN-Rx, MBA, and supported by a team of collaborating aesthetic professionals, the practice blends clinical experience with elevated artistry. Services span injectables, filler correction, skin rejuvenation, volume restoration, Kybella, regenerative medicine, and wellness support services. With locations in Honolulu, Kailua, and Maui, Impeccable Aesthetics prioritizes safety, integrity, and long-term client satisfaction over trend-driven care.

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