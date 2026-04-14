AOG Acquires ITH Life LLC, Expanding Digital and InsurTech Capabilities

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Associate Owners Group (AOG) is proud to announce it has acquired ITH Life LLC, a newly formed digital marketing organization (DMO).

Our mission has always been to deliver cutting-edge digital life insurance and financial solutions to agents and brokers globally.” — Todd Hall, Founder of ITH Life LLC

ST. GEORGE, UT, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Associate Owners Group (AOG) is proud to announce it has acquired ITH Life LLC , a newly formed digital marketing organization (DMO). Founded in 2025 by Todd Hall, ITH Life delivers cutting-edge digital life insurance and financial solutions designed to support agents, brokers, carriers, IMOs, FMOs, and PEOs nationwide.ITH Life was built to meet the evolving needs of today’s insurance distribution landscape, equipping partners with innovative products, modern marketing infrastructure, and hands-on support. The organization operates with a strong focus on integrity, relationships, and long-term partner success; values that align closely with AOG’s collaborative ownership model.Strengthening Distribution Through Innovation and OwnershipITH Life serves as a digital bridge between carriers and the field, providing agents and organizations with access to advanced insurance products and financial services while simplifying distribution and growth. Its ideal clients include life insurance agents, brokers, carriers, IMOs, FMOs, and PEOs seeking scalable, relationship-driven solutions.“Our mission has always been to deliver cutting-edge digital life insurance and financial solutions to agents and brokers globally,” said Todd Hall, Founder of ITH Life LLC. “AOG’s reputation and value-driven ecosystem made this acquisition a natural fit for our brokers and the direction we’re building toward.”Ownership-Centered Growth for the FieldThe acquisition by AOG reinforces ITH Life’s commitment to creating meaningful opportunity for brokers beyond traditional compensation models.“This relationship with AOG goes beyond expanding our life insurance offerings, it creates real ownership opportunities for brokers,” said Hall. “By tying production to equity, we’re rewarding performance, loyalty, and growth, while giving brokers the ability to build long-term value in the business they help create.”ITH Life’s people-first approach sets it apart within the InsurTech space. The company emphasizes hands-on engagement, real relationships, and a genuine commitment to helping partners succeed; prioritizing trust and collaboration over transactional models.Through its acquisition by AOG, ITH Life gains access to a growing ecosystem of financial, insurance, and technology companies, while contributing digital distribution expertise that strengthens the entire organization.Nationwide Reach, Built for ScaleITH Life operates nationwide across the United States and is structured to support scalable growth across multiple distribution channels. The organization’s focus on innovation, integrity, and broker-first solutions complements AOG’s broader mission of building long-term value through shared ownership and aligned incentives.About ITH Life LLCFounded in 2025, ITH Life LLC is a digital marketing organization (DMO) delivering innovative life insurance and financial solutions to agents, brokers, carriers, IMOs, FMOs, and PEOs nationwide. Known for its integrity-driven team and hands-on partnership approach, ITH Life supports scalable growth through technology, relationships, and field-focused support.About Associate Owners Group (AOG)Associate Owners Group (AOG) is a collaborative ecosystem; and growing family of companies, across financial, insurance, and technology sectors, united by a shared commitment to ownership, leadership, and long-term value creation. Through strategic acquisitions, shared infrastructure, and aligned vision, AOG empowers companies and brokers to grow stronger together while advancing financial independence across the industry.AOG’s ownership model is designed as a force multiplier, enabling agents, builders, and leaders to participate in and benefit from the broader success of the AOG family of companies; creating long-term value through shared growth, alignment, and opportunity.This announcement is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities.

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