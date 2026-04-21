Associate Owners Group Acquires Your IA, Expanding AOG’s Footprint in the Registered Investment Advisory Space

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Associate Owners Group (AOG) is proud to announce it has acquired Your IA, a rapidly emerging Registered Investment Advisor headquartered in St. George, Utah.

Your IA was created to give team-building IARs a true home, one where support, service, and ownership are not talking points, but the foundation of the entire firm.” — Chris Felton, Founder of Your IA

ST. GEORGE, UT, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Associate Owners Group (AOG) is proud to announce it has acquired Your IA, a rapidly emerging Registered Investment Advisor headquartered in St. George, Utah. Led by industry veteran Chris Felton, Your IA brings a unique vision for empowering Investment Advisor Representatives (IARs) with world-class service, technology, compliance oversight, and personal ownership opportunities.Founded on the belief that IARs are their most important client, Your IA has built its model around providing comprehensive administrative, operational, and educational support to help advisors deliver exceptional service to their end clients. This includes a deep integration with Copper CRM, ensuring advisors have modern tools that enhance efficiency, transparency, and regulatory readiness.“Your IA was created to give team-building IARs a true home, one where support, service, and ownership are not talking points, but the foundation of the entire firm,” said Chris Felton, Founder of Your IA. “AOG’s ownership model and Monte Holm’s vision align perfectly with our mission. Together, we will transform how Investment Advisory teams grow, collaborate, and succeed.”Your IA’s expansion philosophy centers on community empowering advisory teams nationwide to work together, leveraging shared resources, technology, and the strength of a unified brand. The firm’s commitment to robust support structures ensures advisors remain available, informed, and fully equipped to serve clients at the highest level.AOG CEO Monte Holm expressed his enthusiasm for the acquisition:“Your IA represents exactly the type of forward-thinking leadership we built AOG for,” said Monte Holm, CEO of Associate Owners Group. “Their dedication to advisor support, their professionalism, and their belief in broad-based ownership mirror our own values. Together, we are building the most advisor-centric ecosystem the financial industry has ever seen.”With Your IA’s addition, AOG continues accelerating its mission to create a truly transformational platform; one that blends insurance, investment advisory, technology, compliance, and ownership into a unified, industry-shaping model.Your IA will operate from its headquarters at 616 S 300 E, St. George, Utah, serving advisors across the United States with full-service RIA support, advanced compliance systems, and open pathways to ownership for the advisors who help build the firm.About Your IAYour IA is a Registered Investment Advisor offering a comprehensive support model for Investment Advisor Representatives, including technology, compliance, back-office administration, and leadership development. The firm is committed to delivering world-class service that empowers advisors to grow, collaborate, and better serve clients.About Associate Owners Group (AOG)AOG is a Delaware holding corporation dedicated to uniting independent financial and insurance entities into a growing family of companies under one equity-driven alliance. Through shared technology, reinsurance participation, and ownership opportunities, AOG helps create financial independence for families while offering affiliates the ability to share in the ownership of everything AOG does.AOG’s ownership structure acts as a force multiplier, giving agents, builders, and leaders the opportunity to participate in and benefit from the broader success of the AOG family of companies; amplifying growth, alignment, and long-term value creation across the entire ecosystem.“It pays to be part of something bigger than yourself.”This announcement is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities.

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