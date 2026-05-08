Associate Owners Group Hosts Annual Meeting, Uniting Leaders Across Its Expanding Network

AOG Leadership at the Annual Meeting AOG CEO and Founder Monte Holm and his wife, Lisa Holm AOG Founder and Co-CEO Monte Holm, Chief Operating Officer Jerry Vahl, and Co-CEO Jamie Prickett

Associate Owners Group (AOG) convened its Annual Meeting on April 28–29 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.

ST. GEORGE, UT, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Associate Owners Group (AOG) convened its Annual Meeting on April 28–29 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida, bringing together leaders, partners, and affiliates from across the AOG family of companies.The two-day event served as a forum for strategic alignment, collaboration, and forward-looking dialogue; reinforcing AOG's commitment to building a connected, ownership-driven financial services ecosystem. Attendees engaged in presentations, panel discussions, and networking sessions centered on growth, leadership, and industry innovation.Emceed by Chris Felton, the meeting opened with remarks from Co-CEO Jamie Prickett, who welcomed attendees and invited representatives from each affiliated organization to share their reasons for joining the AOG network. Felton then introduced AOG Founder and Co-CEO Monte Holm, accompanied by Lisa Holm, who together reflected on the organization's origins and the significance of its formation.In his keynote address, Holm outlined AOG's long-term vision and introduced its four pillars of ownership: Insurance Agency, Wealth Management, Technology, and Products and Services. Insurance anchors the network through its agencies; Wealth extends the platform into RIAs and broker-dealers; Technology equips the distribution network with purpose-built tools; and Products and Services supports the broader ecosystem through offerings including E&O coverage, reinsurance, and debt relief. Together, these pillars form a fully integrated ownership model designed to strengthen every component of the network it serves. Holm also provided an overview of AOG's IPO pathway, expressing strong confidence in the organization's trajectory. His remarks concluded with a standing ovation.The meeting also featured the announcement of Jerry Vahl as President of Associate Owners Group; a strategic appointment that further solidifies AOG's leadership structure as the organization continues to scale. Vahl addressed attendees with remarks focused on industry transformation, the shortcomings of legacy models, and AOG's opportunity to build a more aligned and ownership-driven environment for financial professionals.Additional presentations from leaders across the AOG network offered perspectives on scaling organizations, deepening collaboration, and maximizing shared resources to drive long-term value.With strong attendance and a high level of engagement, the Annual Meeting marked a significant milestone in AOG's continued growth across insurance, investment advisory, and financial services. AOG will build on this momentum through ongoing initiatives focused on innovation, collaboration, and leadership development across its network.About Associate Owners Group (AOG) Associate Owners Group is a Delaware holding corporation dedicated to uniting independent financial and insurance entities under an equity-driven alliance. Through shared technology, collaboration, and ownership opportunities, AOG is redefining how financial professionals build, grow, and participate in long-term value creation.

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