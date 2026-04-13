CodaPet expands compassionate in-home pet euthanasia services in Ithaca, NY

CodaPet At Home Pet Euthanasia In Home Pet Euthanasia Mobile Veterinarian

The veterinarian-owned startup empowers a network of veterinarians who provide in-home euthanasia to ease the passing of pets at home, surrounded by loved ones.

While in clinical practice, I often saw how stressed pets became in a hospital setting—especially during end-of-life visits. That's why I now offer in-home euthanasia” — Dr. Jorge Adarraga

ITHACA, NY, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Families seeking in-home pet euthanasia in Ithaca, NY, now have greater access to care as CodaPet adds a new licensed veterinarian to serve the area. Through its network of compassionate veterinarians, the company provides peaceful, in-home euthanasia that allows pets to pass at home, where they feel most at ease, surrounded by the people they love. Dr. Jorge Adarraga plans to serve pets and pet parents in Ithaca and the surrounding areas.“As an in-home euthanasia veterinarian, I repeatedly hear the heartfelt gratitude and the relief a family feels when they have been able to grant their pet this gift. It is my wish that every family in Ithaca becomes aware of at-home pet euthanasia so they may provide a peaceful and compassionate end-of-life experience for their beloved pets when their time comes,” says Dr. Karen Whala, a co-founder of CodaPet.Dr. Karen Whala, Dr. Gary Hsia, and Dr. Bethany Hsia are co-founders and veterinarians of CodaPet. They share a passion for increasing both customer access and awareness by empowering a network of veterinarians who provide compassion and professional care to more pets and their families in a familiar environment.For many pet owners, saying goodbye to a beloved companion can be one of the hardest moments of life. Recognizing this, Dr. Jorge Adarraga, a Cornell-trained veterinarian with strong ties to the Ithaca community, is now offering in-home euthanasia services for pets within a 40-mile radius of the city.Dr. Adarraga earned his bachelor’s degree in Animal Science from the University of Maine in 2012 and his Doctor of Veterinary Medicine from Cornell University in 2017. He then spent more than seven years as an associate veterinarian at Cornell’s Animal Health Diagnostic Center, followed by a year as a general practitioner at VCA Southern Tier Animal Hospital in Vestal, NY.“Ithaca, NY, and its surrounding communities have many dedicated pet owners and a strong veterinary presence through Cornell University and various small-animal hospitals. Yet there remains a significant need for in-home euthanasia services. Providing this option would offer families across the region a compassionate and invaluable service,” says Dr. Adarraga.Throughout his career, Dr. Adarraga saw firsthand how stressful clinical visits could be for pets—especially at the end of life. “While in clinical practice, I often saw how stressed pets became in a hospital setting—especially during end-of-life visits. That's why I now offer in-home euthanasia—to ensure pets spend their final moments in a peaceful, familiar setting, surrounded by the people and comforts they love,” he explains.Becoming a veterinarian was always a calling for Dr. Adarraga. From a young age, he felt a deep connection to animals and knew he wanted to dedicate his life to their care. Today, he continues to honor the bond between pets and their families by offering compassionate, empathetic support when it is needed most.Dr. Jorge Adarraga serves Ithaca and the surrounding Finger Lakes communities, including Cortland, Lansing, Dryden, Trumansburg, Groton, Watkins Glen, and nearby towns across Tompkins County, Cortland County, southern Cayuga County, Schuyler County, and Tioga County.How In-home Pet Euthanasia WorksThrough CodaPet's website, pet parents can easily book in-home pet euthanasia performed by a licensed vet.Before the appointment, the vet contacts the family to address any questions or concerns they might have.The vet assists the family by going over the diagnosis and applying a quality-of-life assessment to objectively assess the pet's health and ensure there is no uncertainty about the need for euthanasia.For those who need support with aftercare, CodaPet can also assist with transportation and cremation services.The visit takes, on average, one hour. Pet parents have a window of time to be with their pets privately before and after the euthanasia procedure, which lasts about 15 minutes. The vet only starts the euthanasia process when everyone is ready. This helps bring closure to all family members involved in the end-of-life care of a pet.Benefits of In-home Pet Euthanasia include:1. Compassion: In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more compassionate approach to end-of-life care. Pets can be surrounded by their loved ones, receive individual attention and care, and pass away peacefully in a familiar environment.2. Comfort: One of the most significant benefits of in-home pet euthanasia is the comfort it provides to both the pet and their owners. The familiar surroundings of home can help reduce anxiety and stress for pets, making the process more peaceful. Additionally, being surrounded by loved ones can provide a sense of comfort and support during a difficult time.3. Closure: Being able to say goodbye in a meaningful way can be an essential part of the grieving process. In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more intimate farewell, which can provide closure and help with the healing process.4. Control: In-home pet euthanasia also allows pet owners to have more control over the process. They can choose the time and place of the euthanasia, as well as who will be present. This can help alleviate feelings of powerlessness and allow for a more personalized experience. In addition, in-home euthanasia allows owners to personalize the experience, including choosing the location, music, lighting, and other factors that can make the experience more meaningful.In-home Pet Euthanasia CostsThe starting price of in-home euthanasia starts at $325 in Ithaca. The aftercare and cremation price begins at $36 and varies depending on factors such as the driving distance, the pet's size, and the option for private or communal cremation.About CodaPetCodaPet is expanding quickly and currently supports a network of veterinarians that offer peaceful at-home pet euthanasia services in over 100 cities. Our network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians are available to help your beloved pet pass peacefully, surrounded by family and all the safety and comforts of home. For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit our website or call 1-833-CodaPet. CodaPet is expanding rapidly; if you are a veterinarian interested in learning more or offering this service in your area, please visit codapet.com/vets.

Codapet: at home pet euthanasia

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