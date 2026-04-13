MCDONALD’S GOSPELFEST 2026 Roars Back to Broadway

Jennifer Holiday staring in McDonald's Gospelfest 2026 LeAndria Johnson featured in McDonald's Gospelfest 2026

The 43rd Annual McDonald’s Gospelfest comes to the Palladium Time Square

God as the great Creator has made each of us in his own image. Therefore, we are little Creators. We shall spend all of our days creating!” — A. Curtis Farrow

NEWARK, NJ, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 43rd Annual McDonald’s Gospelfest comes to the Palladium Theater in Time Square for two big shows on Mother’s Day Weekend Saturday, May 9th, 2026. A Broadway matinee at 2:30 PM and evening show at 7:30 PM and Sunday May 10th, 2026, at 6:00 PM. Emmy Winning Producer and Director, A. Curtis Farrow is once again bringing the best talent in gospel music for an uplifting and spiritual production. This year's event will feature performances by the most popular gospel group of all-time, The Clark Sisters, Broadway Legend, Jennifer Holliday and Grammy Winner, LeAndria Johnson, plus a cavalcade of local, national and international gospel talent.McDonald’s Gospelfest 2026 promises to be the biggest Gospel event in the country as we celebrate 43 years of spreading the good news through music, arts, and entertainment.Tickets are on sale now through Ticketmaster at www.ticketmaster.com About The Clark SistersThe Clark Sisters Born and raised in Detroit, MI the Clark Sisters have been active in the gospel music industry since 1966 and are still active today! As a group they have produced 20 albums. In addition to that they have all produced individual albums and as a group they have been featured on an uncountable number of others. They are credited for helping to bring gospel music to the mainstream and are considered pioneers of contemporary gospel.Their biggest hits include "Is My Living in Vain", "Name It, Claim It", "Jesus Is a Love Song", "I’ve Got An Angel", and their mainstream crossover hit, "You Brought the Sunshine"; which made its way to #16 on the Hot Black Singles chart in 1983, two years after its original 1981 release on the album of the same name. More recent hits include "Blessed & Highly Favored", "Livin’", "Victory", and "His Love", which features rapper Snoop Dogg. As a group, the Clark Sisters have won two Grammy Awards and are the highest-selling female gospel group in history.About Jennifer HollidayJENNIFER HOLLIDAY catapulted to stardom 35 years ago in the smash Broadway musical, Dreamgirls, with her show-stopping performance as Effie "Melody" White, the iconic role which garnered her a Tony Award for Best Actress in A Musical. She was discovered at age 17 while singing in her church choir in Houston, Texas by dancer Jamie Patterson, who persuaded her to move to New York City, where she made her Broadway debut in Vinnette Carroll's Your Arms Too Short To Box With God as a featured soloist. She has also enjoyed a successful recording career, winning Grammy Awards for her mesmerizing performances of "And I Am Telling You, I'm Not Going” and Duke Ellington’s “Come Sunday”.About LeAndria JohnsonGrammy Award Winning Gospel Artist LeAndria Johnson came to public attention as the season three winner of the BET gospel singing competition show Sunday Best. Johnson's Sunday Best coronation song, "I Shall Leap into My Destiny", co-written by Johnson, entered the Billboard Gospel chart at number 1. Johnson's post-Sunday Best recording The Awakening of Le'Andria Johnson was released in August 2011, and debuted at number 1 on the U.S. Billboard Gospel Albums, number 3 on the U.S. Billboard Independent Albums, and number 24 on the Billboard 200. Johnsons' second major-label album The Evolution of Le'Andria Johnson. Johnson is the first Sunday Best contestant to receive a Grammy Award, which she won in 2012 for Best Gospel/Contemporary Christian Music Performance.About Producer, Director A. Curtis FarrowFew figures have left as profound a mark on the cultural and musical landscape of the Black Community as A. Curtis Farrow. He has quietly orchestrated some of the most historic moments in our collective memory, most recently the homegoing services for icon Rev. Jesse Jackson.2026 marks the 27th year Mr. Farrow has joined with McDonald’s to bring this phenomenal celebration to life. Under his direction McDonald’s Gospelfest has become the preeminent gospel event in the world and has garnered him three Emmy awards and sixteen nominations. Under his leadership the festival has been celebrated and regarded as one of the most important and influential events in the world with participants coming from Germany, Japan, Korea and Canada and every state in the USA. Last August, he received his seventeenth Emmy nomination for McDonald’s Gospelfest 2023 television show.Mr. Farrow was responsible for the organization, planning and execution of the homegoing services for the Late Whitney Houston and produced the homegoing services for the Late Aretha Franklin, both international events were viewed around the world. As a choir empresario in 2014 Mr. Farrow broke the Guinness World Record for Largest Gospel Choir at 1175, which he followed with a 2000 Voice Choir at Madison Square Garden in 2017 and a 5000 Voice Choir at the Nassau Coliseum in 2018. Mr. Farrow continues to mentor, instruct and hold Choir Master Classes around the world.Mr. Farrow is the total package of creativity in many arenas including Broadway, Concerts and shows. His directing and producing credits include Broadway tours of; Ain't Misbehavin', Smokey Joe’s Café, Sophisticated Ladies, Five Guys Named Moe, Your Arms Too Short to Box with God, Godspell and Forever Plaid. His productions are constantly met with rave reviews, and he is always credited with bringing the best of Broadway talent to the masses.Mr. Farrow credits everything in his life to his strong belief in God, and his motto has always been “God as the great Creator has made each of us in his own image. Therefore, we are little Creators. We shall spend all of our days creating!"About McDonald’s GospelfestMcDonald’s Gospelfest originated in 1983 under the auspices of the McDonald’s Corporation and the McDonald’s New York Metro Owner/Operator Association. Forty-two years later, it has emerged as the nation’s preeminent Gospel celebration, bringing joy, inspiration, encouragement and hope to millions of Americans.

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