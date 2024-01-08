Auditions for McDonald's Gospelfest 2024
AUDITIONS FOR THE BIGGEST AND BEST GOSPEL EVENT OF THE YEAR, MCDONALD’S GOSPELFEST 2024, WILL BE HAPPENING SATURDAY, JANUARY 20TH!
This year’s grand prize for the best choir is $10,000.00.”NEW YORK CITY, NY, USA, January 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PRESS CONTACT:
— A. Curtis Farrow
Terry Gadson
973-643-6262
tgadson@irvingstreetrep.org
The 41st Annual McDonald’s Gospelfest returns to the New York Metro Area and
McDonald’s wants you to be a part of this year’s event as it travels across the NY Tri-State with stops in the Bronx, Brooklyn and Newark, New Jersey. Auditions for Choirs, Praise Dancers, Soloists, Poets and Rappers will be held on January 20th, 2024 at the historic Alhambra Ballroom 2116 Adam Clayton Powell Jr Blvd, New York, NY 10027. This year’s grand prize for the best choir is $10,000.00. To schedule your appointment call: 973 643 6262 or email: mcdgospelfest@gmail.com
About McDonald’s Gospelfest
McDonald’s Gospelfest originated in 1983 under the auspices of the McDonald’s Corporation and the McDonald’s New York Metro Owner/Operator Association. Forty-one years later, it remains the nation’s preeminent Gospel celebration, bringing joy, inspiration, encouragement and hope to millions of Americans. Previous McDonald’s Gospelfest participants have gone on to successful careers in entertainment, including the renowned Bishop Hezekiah Walker.
About Producer, Director A. Curtis Farrow
2024 marks the 26th year Mr. Farrow has paired with McDonald’s to bring this phenomenal celebration to life. He has received three Emmy awards for producing and directing McDonald’s Gospelfest 2000, 2001 and most recently in 2021, along with fourteen nominations in 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 He has since produced a 2000 voice choir at Madison Square Garden and a 5000voice choir for at the Nassau Coliseum. he was responsible for the organization, planning and execution of the home going services for the Late Whitney Houston, and he produced the homegoing services for the Late Aretha Franklin which was seen around the world. Mr. Farrow credits everything in his life to his strong belief in God.
Ron Lucas
Irving Street Rep.
+1 917-686-9693
email us here