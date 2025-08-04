Submit Release
Family Federation USA President pens powerful Op Ed about Religious Freedom

NYC, NY, NY, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rev. Demian Dunkley the President Family Federation USA has written a powerful Op-ed in reference to his deep concerns about the legal pressure being applied to Dr. Hak Ja Han Moon, a respected global faith leader and humanitarian.

Here is a link to the article:
https://www.msn.com/en-za/society-culture-and-history/social-issues/faith-dragged-back-into-the-colosseum-when-the-state-turns-faith-into-a-spectacle-of-control/ar-AA1JLSTF?ocid=BingNewsVerp

Rev. Demian Dunkley, President Family Federation USA is available for interviews upon request.


MEDIA CONTACT:
Ron Lucas
Communications Director
Agency of Record
Phone: (917) 686-9693
Email: rlucas@irvingstreetrep.org

Ron Lucas
Irving Street Rep.
+ +1 917-686-9693
email us here

