Family Federation USA President pens powerful Op Ed about Religious Freedom

Op Ed about Religious Freedom

NYC, NY, NY, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rev. Demian Dunkley the President Family Federation USA has written a powerful Op-ed in reference to his deep concerns about the legal pressure being applied to Dr. Hak Ja Han Moon , a respected global faith leader and humanitarian.Here is a link to the article:Rev. Demian Dunkley, President Family Federation USA is available for interviews upon request.MEDIA CONTACT:Ron LucasCommunications DirectorAgency of RecordPhone: (917) 686-9693Email: rlucas@irvingstreetrep.org

