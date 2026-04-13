INVIDI and igolgi Announce Fully Integrated Live SSAI Solution

INVIDI Technologies and igolgi, Inc. today announced a jointly developed live server-side ad insertion (SSAI) solution

igolgi developed iLux Live SSAI to give operators a practical, high-performance way to automate ad insertion in live environments. Working with INVIDI has enabled us to extend those capabilities.” — Jeff Cooper, CEO, igolgi

PRINCETON, OH, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- INVIDI Technologies and igolgi, Inc. today announced a jointly developed live server-side ad insertion (SSAI) solution that seamlessly integrates the INVIDI Pulse™ targeted advertising platform with igolgi’s iLux Live SSAI multi-channel ad insertion technology.The combined solution offers a smooth end-to-end workflow for live video monetization by directly linking intelligent ad decisioning with live signal insertion. Thanks to close integration between the two platforms, INVIDI Pulse dynamically selects the most relevant ad to deliver, while igolgi’s iLux Live SSAI performs precise, frame-accurate insertion into the live stream. The result is a unified system that simplifies deployment, enhances operational efficiency, and enables high-quality targeted advertising in live broadcast environments.Built for broadcasters, cable operators, IPTV providers, and premium video distributors, the integrated platform manages the full ad insertion process — from campaign-driven ad selection and targeting through insertion, graphics, analytics, and reporting. The solution supports live multi-channel workflows and enables dynamic ad replacement in both CBR and VBR environments, while preserving signal integrity and ensuring a seamless viewing experience.By combining INVIDI Pulse with iLux Live SSAI, the companies have built a tightly integrated platform where ad intelligence and execution work together in real time. This integration enables operators to move past disconnected point solutions and embrace a streamlined architecture for live targeted advertising.“At INVIDI, our focus has always been on making advanced advertising work in real-world television environments,” said Bruce Anderson, CEO of INVIDI Technologies. “By integrating INVIDI Pulse with igolgi’s live, frame-accurate SSAI technology, we are delivering a seamless solution that connects intelligent ad decisioning directly to flawless execution in the live stream. Together, we are enabling operators to monetize live content more effectively without adding operational complexity.”“igolgi developed iLux Live SSAI to give operators a practical, high-performance way to automate ad insertion in live environments,” said Jeff Cooper, CEO of igolgi. “Working closely with INVIDI allows us to extend that capability with powerful targeting and ad decisioning, creating a tightly integrated solution that makes live addressable advertising both scalable and efficient.”The companies will showcase the integrated solution at NAB Show 2026 in the igolgi boothW-3616, demonstrating dynamic ad selection and seamless insertion into a live video signal.

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