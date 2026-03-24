igolgi Launches High-Availability Broadcast Operations Data Center in Schaumburg, IL

igolgi's new broadcast operations data center for OTA and OTT igolgi high speed transcoding

The facility is designed to support modern OTA and OTT distribution workflows for broadcasters, content owners, and content distributors

We are helping broadcasters and content distributors simplify operations while expanding into OTT and targeted advertising.” — Dr. Kumar Ramaswamy, president and co-founder

PRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- igolgi, a leading innovator in broadcast systems operation and video processing technologies, today announced the launch of a high-availability Broadcast Operations Data Center in Schaumburg, Illinois, designed to support modern OTA and OTT distribution workflows for broadcasters, content owners, and content distributors.The facility offers redundant power, multiple high-capacity Internet connections, GPU-accelerated processing infrastructure, and 24/7 operational support, so customers can manage critical broadcast and streaming operations through a resilient cloud-based platform.igolgi’s integrated software stack allows television broadcasters to ingest, process, and generate statistically multiplexed multi-program streams, which can be securely delivered to transmitter sites over the public Internet using SRT (Secure Reliable Transport). Essential station functions—including Emergency Alert System (EAS), program guide generation, CALM Act compliance, and end-to-end video quality monitoring—are centrally managed on high-performance CPU and GPU clusters.The datacenter features integrated playout services, OTT stream creation, and origin server functions, supporting streamlined workflows for broadcast and streaming distribution. Furthermore, igolgi provides GPU-accelerated server-side ad insertion, enabling real-time, programmatic, and scheduled delivery of hyperlocal ads. According to igolgi president and co-founder Dr. Kumar Ramaswamy, "by combining broadcast engineering expertise with modern cloud and GPU technologies, we are helping broadcasters and content distributors simplify operations while expanding into OTT and targeted advertising.”igolgi will be showcasing the new data center at the National Association Of Broadcasters show in Las Vegas, April 19-22 at booth W-3616.

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