igolgi, Inc, and Transmission Services Group, (TSG) To Provide Encoding and QoS/QoE Monitoring System for KEETY-TV

igolgi high speed transcoding

A portfolio of Igolgi projects for encoding, STL, and off-air monitoring will support TSG’s new end-to-end managed station solution for Eureka, CA PBS station

igolgi's comprehensive and transformative workflow promises Public Broadcasting Stations significantly higher reliability and lower operating costs.” — Jim Dechant, Director of Operations for TSG Group

PRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- igolgi Inc and Transmission Services Group, LLC, powered by HC Jeffries Tower Company, (TSG) have announced the selection of a portfolio of Igolgi projects for encoding, STL, and off-air monitoring in support of TSG’s new end-to-end managed station solution, which includes traffic, playout, encoding, STL, and comprehensive tower site monitoring and maintenance services for KEET-TV, a PBS affiliate in Eureka, CA. TSG’s comprehensive services will ensure that the station, which serves Del Norte and Humboldt counties with national and local PBS programming, remains uninterrupted.The system features two full-featured igolgi iLux ATSC 1.0 encoders at the studio for primary and backup functions, with automatic failover to ensure uninterrupted operations. This system feeds transmitters over the Internet using Secure Reliable Transport (SRT) and fixed IP microwave links. SRT uses the public Internet (or a VPN) to transmit signals, significantly reducing cost and power consumption needed for redundant traditional Studio Transmitter Links (STL). An iLux Transport SRT decoder at the transmitter site ensures a reliable stream is delivered to the exciter and also receives the transmitted off-air RF signal to send back to the studio for monitoring.The system also includes igolgi’s Visionair Monitoring system, which provides Quality of Service (QoS) monitoring for compliance and Quality of Experience (QoE) monitoring to ensure the quality and integrity of the audio and video throughout the chain.According to Jim Dechant, Director of Operations at TSG Group, "igolgi's comprehensive and transformative workflow promises Public Broadcasting Stations significantly higher reliability and lower operating costs." This is achieved through the use of the Internet for reliable, cost-effective studio-to-transmitter delivery, complemented by automatic monitoring and TSG's staffed corrective operations, all powered by HC Jeffries Tower Company.According to Paul Dadian, Vice President of Broadcast Sales at igolgi, “With over 600 encoders installed at various broadcast facilities across the USA, igolgi is well positioned to provide this system, which will ensure continued operation at KEET. We are pleased to be working with a company like TSG, known for its outstanding technical expertise.”Equipment is supplied by igolgi, Inc., of Princeton, NJ. igolgi is a pioneer in software-based encoding and transcoding solutions that execute reliably on server-based CPU/GPU platforms. The system was designed and will be integrated by the Transmission Services Group, LLC (TSG) of Baton Rouge, LA, which provides complete audiovisual and broadcast engineering services.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.