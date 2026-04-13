Krown Technologies Achieves ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certification for Information Security Management

Krown ISO 27001 Cert Graphic PR Krown Technologies ISO27001 Certificate

Certification as a Comprehensive Blockchain Infrastructure and Web3 Application Provider reinforces commitment to global security standards

MONROE, LA, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Krown Technologies, Inc. announced today that it has achieved ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification, the internationally recognized standard for Information Security Management Systems (ISMS), further strengthening its position as a secure and compliant provider of blockchain infrastructure and Web3 applications.

The certification was issued by LMS Certifications FZE LLC, an accredited certification body operating under the Standards Council of Canada (SCC) CB-MS program, supporting international recognition across multiple jurisdictions, including Canada.

According to the official certificate, Krown Technologies’ certified scope is defined as a “Comprehensive Blockchain Infrastructure and Web3 Application Provider”, reflecting the company’s full-stack capabilities across blockchain development, decentralized systems, and Web3 platforms .

The certification (Registration No. US10629E) confirms that Krown Technologies has implemented and maintains an information security management system aligned with ISO/IEC 27001:2022 requirements, including structured risk management, data protection controls, and continuous monitoring processes .

The certification is valid from April 13, 2026 through April 12, 2029, with ongoing surveillance audits scheduled to ensure continued compliance and operational integrity .

James Stephens, Founder and CEO of Krown Technologies, Inc., stated:

“This certification reflects the discipline and structure we have built into our organization. Information security is foundational to everything we develop, and aligning with ISO/IEC 27001:2022 ensures our systems, processes, and infrastructure meet globally recognized standards.”

ISO/IEC 27001:2022 is widely regarded as the benchmark for organizations seeking to protect sensitive data and manage information security risks effectively. For blockchain and Web3 companies, certification under this standard demonstrates a commitment to safeguarding user data, securing digital assets, and maintaining resilient operational frameworks.

With this certification, Krown Technologies continues to advance its infrastructure across its blockchain ecosystem, including Layer 1 architecture, decentralized finance platforms, and Web3 applications, while maintaining a focus on security, compliance, and scalability.

The company indicated that this milestone supports its broader strategy to engage institutional partners, expand into international markets, and meet the growing demand for secure blockchain infrastructure solutions like Krown's Layer 1 Quantum Blockchain, as well as Qastle Wallet, the Official Quantum Wallet of BTC Inc., The Bitcoin Conferences, Bitcoin Media and others.

About Krown Technologies, Inc.

Krown Technologies, Inc. is a blockchain and Web3 infrastructure company focused on building quantum secure, scalable, and utility-driven solutions. The company develops a comprehensive ecosystem of technologies designed to support decentralized finance, digital assets, and real-world blockchain adoption.

About LMS Certifications FZE LLC

LMS Certifications FZE LLC is an accredited certification body providing auditing and certification services for international standards. The organization operates under accreditation from the Standards Council of Canada (SCC) through its CB-MS program, supporting globally recognized certification frameworks.

Media Contact

Krown Technologies, Inc.

Email: marketing@krown.network

Website: https://krown.network



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