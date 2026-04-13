911inform Announces ‘In Process’ Status for FedRAMP Authorization

Advancing secure emergency response capabilities for federal and regulated environments

WALL TOWNSHIP, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 911inform , a leading emergency notification and building intelligence platform, today announced that its platform has achieved FedRAMP® 'In Process' designation on the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) Marketplace, marking a key step toward full FedRAMP authorization.This designation signifies that 911inform is actively engaged in the FedRAMP authorization process and working toward meeting the federal government’s rigorous security, risk management, and compliance requirements for cloud service providers.“Achieving FedRAMP ‘In Process’ status is an important milestone in our commitment to serving federal agencies and highly regulated organizations,” said Ivo Allen, Founder and CEO of 911inform. “We are focused on delivering a secure, scalable platform that enables real-time situational awareness and coordinated emergency response when it matters most.”Purpose-Built for Secure, Real-Time Emergency Response911inform is a secure, cloud-based platform designed to provide centralized command-and-control capabilities during critical incidents. Delivered within a FedRAMP-aligned SaaS architecture, the platform enables organizations to manage emergencies across facilities with real-time visibility and coordinated response.At its core is 911inform’s patented Location Discovery Solution (LDS), a RAY BAUM'S Act-compliant technology that delivers precise, dynamic location data for 9-1-1 calls across PBX systems, softphones, and mobile devices.Key capabilities include:- Real-time cellular 9-1-1 call detection with location reporting- Interactive mapping with routing- Automated multi-channel notification and messaging services- Secure communication and interoperability with first responders- Role-based access control, auditability, and secure data handling- Supporting Compliance and Interoperability911inform enables organizations to meet critical emergency communications requirements, including:- RAY BAUM'S Act compliance for dispatchable location delivery- Kari's Law compliance for direct 9-1-1 dialing and on-site notification- Enhanced emergency location services for complex, multi-site environmentsThe platform integrates with existing telephony, security, and IT infrastructure, allowing for rapid deployment while maintaining strict security and compliance controls.Expanding Federal Readiness911inform’s FedRAMP 'In Process' status reflects ongoing collaboration with federal stakeholders and a continued investment in meeting the highest standards for cloud security and operational resilience.About 911inform911inform is a secure, cloud-based emergency response and situational intelligence platform that bridges the gap between organizations and first responders. By delivering real-time visibility, precise location intelligence, and coordinated communication across systems, 911inform empowers organizations to act faster and make better decisions during critical events.For more information, visit 911inform.com

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