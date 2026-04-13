Virtual K-pop Group, PLAVE, Makes a Comeback with the Fourth Mini-Album, Caligo Pt.2

Photo Credit: VLAST

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PLAVE , a K-pop virtual idol group, has released the digital version of their fourth mini-album, Caligo Pt.2 , with the physical album to be released on April 14th. This album is an extension of the group’s third mini-album, Caligo Pt.1, which entered multiple music charts, including Billboard’s Global 200 and Global Excluding US charts after its release in February 2025. By continuing Caligo Pt.1’s exciting lore and visuals that fascinated PLAVE’s fandom, PLLI, the group hopes to showcase an intense climax of their story through Caligo Pt.2.“Many people wondered how the journey started from Caligo Pt.1 will end in Caligo Pt.2, and we have also been waiting for this moment with much excitement. While making this album, we went through many emotions. We wanted to convey our honest emotions, including those from walking away from the darkness we faced in Caligo Pt.1 and stepping forward as who we truly are, in our songs and music video. We believe that PLAVE’s story can finally be completed when our fans and audience interpret it in their own views. We hope you enjoy our album with us, and create your own stories.” - HAMIN, member of PLAVEThere are five tracks in this album, and PLAVE members participated in the lyric writing, composition, and arrangement of all five songs: “꽃송이들의 퍼레이드 (Blossom Parade),” “흥흥흥 (HMPH!) (feat. SOLE),” the title track “Born Savage,” “Lunar Hearts,” and “그런 것 같아 (Think I Am).” The title track, “Born Savage,” is a rock track that confidently declares, ‘I am born different, and I am destined to survive in the ashes.’ The music video of “Born Savage” picks up where their music video for “Dash,” the title track of Caligo Pt.1, ended and shows the battle between the five members and Caligo, PLAVE’s archenemy in their universe’s story, revealing the climax that fans have been anticipating for a long time. The second track, “흥흥흥 (HMPH!) (feat. SOLE),” was released ahead of the official album release with a special video on April 1st. It’s a track about a couple who feel sulky towards each other over trivial arguments, are trying to talk it out, so they want to see each other smile again.“As we have spent a lot of effort into making this album for a long time, it is thrilling to share Caligo Pt.2 with the world. Our new title track, ‘Born Savage,’ pushes forward the rock sound that we’ve been sharing so far with confidence. While our previous title track, ‘Dash,’ represents a race through darkness, ‘Born Savage’ is a song that vividly showcases the instinct that awoke at the end of that race. All five of us participated in lyric writing, composition, and choreography for this album as well, and we thought deeply about what we can do best at the moment. And it is our pride to be able to share completely different colors for each track, with genres like acapella, rock, R&B, and new jack swing. It would be great if our passion and pride could be conveyed well to all listeners.” - EUNHO, member of PLAVEBefore releasing their fourth mini-album, Caligo Pt.2, PLAVE released their second single album, PLBBUU, in collaboration with Sanrio characters in November last year. The group also successfully concluded their first Asia tour with the encore concert, 2025 PLAVE Asia Tour ‘DASH: Quantum Leap Encore, on November 21st and 22nd at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, with both dates sold out as soon as the pre-sale ticket link for fan club members was opened. With this encore concert, PLAVE became the first virtual idol group to perform in and sell out two of South Korea's top five stadiums (KSPO DOME and Gocheok Sky Dome). Starting strong in 2026, PLAVE is ready to further demonstrate their musicality and creativity once again with Caligo Pt.2, and continue to expand their potential and reach a wider audience around the world.ABOUT PLAVEPLAVE is a revolutionary virtual idol group redefining the K-pop and music industry landscape with members YEJUN, NOAH, BAMBY, EUNHO, and HAMIN. Introduced by VLAST, PLAVE combines cutting-edge technology, immersive storytelling, and self-produced artistry to push the boundaries of what’s possible in music and entertainment. By blending genuine artistry with groundbreaking innovation, PLAVE is pioneering the future of K-pop. Their webtoon-inspired character designs make them instantly recognizable, but beyond their virtual personas, PLAVE is a fully self-producing group, with each member actively contributing to their artistry. YEJUN, NOAH, and EUNHO handle all lyrics, composition, and production, while BAMBY and HAMIN are responsible for choreography and performance direction.PLAVE debuted with their single "ASTERUM" in March 2023 and quickly achieved many milestones once thought impossible for virtual idols. They became the first virtual idol group to top multiple major music charts and win first place on multiple music shows such as Show Champion on MBC M and MBC every1, as well as on Show! Music Core, setting new benchmarks and cementing their status in K-pop and music history.Caligo Pt.1 released in February 2025 reached over 11 million entire accumulated streams within a day of release on South Korea’s streaming platform Melon and received two major achievements on the platform for entering the Billions Club, which is given to artists who have recorded more than a billion streams accumulatively since their debut, as well as being the best millions streaming album within 24 hours. Six days after the album's release, PLAVE’s cumulative streaming number surpassed two billion, and that number continues to grow each day. The title track “Dash” from Caligo Pt.1 granted the group’s first entry to Billboard’s Global 200 chart, and four tracks from the album were also on Billboard's Global Excluding US chart. All of these outstanding achievements only continue to prove the group’s worldwide influence and overall potential.

PLAVE 'Born Savage' M/V

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