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Two Injured in OHRV Crash

CONTACT:
C.O. Benjamin Lewis
603-744-5470
603-271-3361
April 13, 2026

Effingham, NH – On Saturday, April 11, 2026, at approximately 9:17 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified that two minors had been injured while operating an OHRV in a sand pit off of Elm Street Extension. Both minors had been navigating a blind corner when they collided, resulting in several injuries. Friends transported them to Huggins Hospital where they were evaluated and treated for their injuries.

Along with Fish and Game Conservation Officers, members of Wolfeboro Police Department, Ossipee Police Department, Effingham Police Department, and Freedom Police Department responded. No Further information is available at this time.

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Two Injured in OHRV Crash

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