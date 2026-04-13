Two Injured in OHRV Crash
CONTACT:
C.O. Benjamin Lewis
603-744-5470
603-271-3361
April 13, 2026
Effingham, NH – On Saturday, April 11, 2026, at approximately 9:17 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified that two minors had been injured while operating an OHRV in a sand pit off of Elm Street Extension. Both minors had been navigating a blind corner when they collided, resulting in several injuries. Friends transported them to Huggins Hospital where they were evaluated and treated for their injuries.
Along with Fish and Game Conservation Officers, members of Wolfeboro Police Department, Ossipee Police Department, Effingham Police Department, and Freedom Police Department responded. No Further information is available at this time.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.