Injured Hiker Rescued from the Eliza Brook Shelter in Lincoln

CONTACT:

CO Sergeant Christopher McKee

603-744-5470

July 26, 2026

Lincoln, NH – On Sunday, July 26, 2026, at approximately 2:15 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified of a hiker who had fallen and suffered a serious head injury. The hiker was section hiking the Appalachian Trail when the incident occurred and was on day five of hiking across New Hampshire. The information provided was that the hiker was less than a mile from the Eliza Brook Shelter and attempting to make it there.

Rescuers drove ATVs about 6 miles and then hiked over a mile to the Eliza Brook Shelter, reaching the injured hiker at 4:18 p.m. The hiker was identified as James Myers, 69, of Ohio. Myers and his brother were section hiking the Appalachian Trail when the incident occurred. The pair was very well prepared and had all the required equipment and gear needed. Due to the seriousness of the injury, Myers was assisted to the waiting ATV and then transported back to the trailhead arriving at 5:48 p.m.

Myers was then transported by the LinWood Ambulance to Littleton Regional Hospital for further treatment of his injuries. Thankfully Myers and his brother were well prepared and able to contact help from such a remote location with no cell phone signal. Having the proper gear and equipment is critical and was proven to be extremely important in the case.