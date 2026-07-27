Hiker Suffers Medical Emergency in Waterville Valley

CONTACT:

CO Sergeant Christopher McKee

603-744-5470

July 25, 2026

Waterville Valley, NH – On Saturday, July 25, 2026, at approximately 12:15 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified of a hiker having a medical emergency on the Welch and Dickey Trail in Waterville Valley. The information provided was that a 62-year-old male was not feeling well and unable to walk. Considering the information provided, a rescue call was made. Volunteers from the Pemi Vally Search and Rescue Team and Fish and Game Conservation Officers responded to the trailhead.

At 1:00 p.m., the first group of volunteers started up from the trailhead. At 1:44 p.m., another 911 call was received that the hiker had collapsed and was no longer responsive. CPR was started by passing hikers and continued until volunteers arrived. Due to the seriousness of the situation and the distance from the trailhead, the New Hampshire Army National Guard Helicopter was called. The National Guard got a flight crew together while Pemi Valley Search and Rescue and Good Samaritans performed lifesaving measures.

The New Hampshire Army National Guard Helicopter was able to hoist the hiker from the mountain. The hiker unfortunately did not survive. The name of the hiker is being withheld at this time until family members can be notified. Volunteers arrived back to the trailhead at 5:36 p.m.