ROLEC Introduces New Diecast Aluminum Enclosures for Defense Electronics
ROLEC expands its IP-rated enclosure portfolio to support growing defense electronics applications
ROLEC's latest diecast enclosures are engineered to protect mission‑critical defense electronics, combining high IP ratings, shielding and military‑approved finishes for reliable operation.”BRIDGEVILLE, PA, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ROLEC has announced the availability of its latest diecast aluminum enclosures designed for use in defense and military electronics, responding to increased demand for robust, environmentally sealed housing solutions.
— Sean Bailey
The company’s IP-rated diecast enclosures are engineered for electronic systems deployed in tracked and wheeled military vehicles, naval vessels and auxiliary ships, training and simulation equipment, military cranes, and rail networks used for troop transport, logistics, and supply operations.
ROLEC’s aluDOOR series features a premium hinged-lid design and offers protection ratings from IP66 up to IP69K. The enclosure is available with either a recessed or smooth top section to accommodate advanced control panels and display systems. A “lid-closed” installation method helps protect both the seal and internal electronics during assembly.
The aluKOM range provides a flexible solution for terminal enclosures, offering IP66 protection and compatibility with standard industry sizes, allowing straightforward replacement of existing units. The aluNORM range is available in four configurations combining flat or raised covers with different base section designs, supporting IP66 and IP67 requirements across multiple applications.
For electronics requiring electromagnetic compatibility protection, ROLEC offers the conFORM enclosure series. These enclosures incorporate integrated RFI/EMI shielding through a patented tooth-and-rail system cast directly into the lid and base, eliminating the need for additional shielding gaskets. Protection ratings include IP66 and IP67.
ROLEC also offers the handCASE series of diecast handheld enclosures, designed for ergonomic operation in the field. The range includes two versions: the S model with a beveled lid and the R model with a narrow-edged lid, both supporting IP66 and IP67 protection levels.
All enclosures can be specified with highly weather-resistant F9-rated powder coatings, approved under WIWeB standards and suitable for military use. Available colors include RAL 6031-F9 bronze green, RAL 1039-F9 sand beige, RAL 8027-F9 leather brown, and RAL 9021-F9 tar black. These finishes provide effective camouflage performance in both the visible and near-infrared spectral ranges.
The same coatings are also available in wet-painted finishes and comply with relevant military requirements, including the defense equipment standard VG 95211.
ROLEC supplies a wide range of accessories, including cable glands, pressure compensation elements, terminal blocks, mounting plates, rails, hinges, brackets, and lid supports. The company also offers customization and value-added services such as CNC machining, engraving, integrated RFI/EMI shielding, bonding of display windows, screen and digital printing, tin and electroless nickel plating, SurTec 650 surface protection, and full assembly of components.
LEARN MORE ABOUT ROLEC DIECAST ENCLOSURES >>
SEAN J BAILEY
ROLEC Enclosures Inc
+1 888-658-5774
email us here
ROLEC Enclosures, Inc.
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