ROLEC Introduces profiCASE Diecast HMI Enclosures to Safeguard In-Cab Electronics

Versatile profiCASE enclosures for in-cab HMI electronics

Versatile profiCASE enclosures for in-cab HMI electronics used in tractors and construction vehicles

New profiCASE enclosures provide multiple mounting options

New profiCASE enclosures can be mounted in-cab, on rails or on support arm systems

profiCASE with hinged or fixed lid

Engineers can specify profiCASE with a hinged lid for easy access, or screw mounted lid for security

New IP65–IP67-rated enclosures protect touch-screen systems in agricultural and off-highway vehicles

profiCASE delivers robust protection for in-cab HMI systems, combining durability, flexible mounting and ergonomics for reliable performance in demanding agricultural and off-highway environments”
— Sean Bailey
BRIDGEVILLE, PA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ROLEC has launched its new profiCASE diecast aluminum enclosures, designed to provide robust protection for in-cab HMI (human-machine interface) electronics used in tractors, construction vehicles and other demanding environments.

Modern in-cab touch-screen systems require high levels of ingress protection against dust, moisture and harsh working conditions. The new profiCASE range offers sealed protection rated from IP65 to IP67, making it suitable not only for agriculture and civil engineering applications, but also for use in mechanical engineering and underground mining.

The profiCASE enclosures are engineered to house touch screens, displays and keypads up to 10 inches. Units can be installed directly in the cab or mounted to a VESA 100 bracket, while maintaining full environmental sealing. Integrated handle strips allow users to adjust the enclosure easily to achieve the optimal viewing angle.

For maintenance and installation, the captive lid can be opened to 95 degrees, providing convenient access to internal components. The lid is secured with locking screws and features concealed hinges that prevent detachment and maintain a clean front appearance.

ROLEC offers two enclosure variants: PCD version: concealed rear screw mounting, PCV version: front screw mounting for direct attachment. Both versions use Torx screws to help deter tampering.

The enclosures are manufactured from 100% recycled diecast aluminum and are available in two sizes: 12.60" x 11.81" x 3.35" (for screens up to 7"), 15.75" x 14.96" x 3.35" (for screens up to 10").

Standard color options include light gray (RAL 7035) and anthracite (RAL 7016), with custom colors available on request.

A range of accessories is also available, including cable glands, pressure equalization elements, terminal blocks, cross rails and DIN rails. ROLEC can further supply profiCASE enclosures as fully customized solutions, offering services such as CNC machining, powder coating, engraving, RFI/EMI shielding, printing and full assembly.

LEARN MORE ABOUT PROFICASE >>

SEAN J BAILEY
ROLEC Enclosures Inc
+1 888-658-5774
email us here

profiCASE HMI/IPC Enclosures

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ROLEC Introduces profiCASE Diecast HMI Enclosures to Safeguard In-Cab Electronics

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Contact
SEAN J BAILEY
ROLEC Enclosures Inc
+1 888-658-5774
Company/Organization
ROLEC Enclosures Inc
3000 Old Pond Rd
Bridgeville, Pennsylvania, 15017
United States
+1 888-658-5774
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About

ROLEC is an innovative specialist manufacturer of high-performance enclosures (rated IP 65 to IP 69K), command/HMI housings and suspension arm systems for industrial electronics and electrical control equipment. Applications for our products include test and measurement, machine control, instrumentation, factory automation, robotics, IIoT, marine and building control system used in heavy duty indoor and outdoor locations. Our high-value services include customizing our enclosures so they are fully ready for customer installations. Using our state-of-the-art CNC machining equipment we manufacture enclosures to our customers’ precise specifications. We can deliver finished products at short notice and just-in-time. ROLEC Enclosures Inc. is the subsidiary of ROLEC Gehäuse-Systeme GmbH and is based in Bridgeville, Pennsylvania. Our sales team is on hand to offer expert advice on the integration of our enclosures and suspension arm systems into your electronics equipment.

www.rolec-usa.com

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