ROLEC Introduces profiCASE Diecast HMI Enclosures to Safeguard In-Cab Electronics
Versatile profiCASE enclosures for in-cab HMI electronics used in tractors and construction vehicles
New IP65–IP67-rated enclosures protect touch-screen systems in agricultural and off-highway vehicles
Modern in-cab touch-screen systems require high levels of ingress protection against dust, moisture and harsh working conditions. The new profiCASE range offers sealed protection rated from IP65 to IP67, making it suitable not only for agriculture and civil engineering applications, but also for use in mechanical engineering and underground mining.
The profiCASE enclosures are engineered to house touch screens, displays and keypads up to 10 inches. Units can be installed directly in the cab or mounted to a VESA 100 bracket, while maintaining full environmental sealing. Integrated handle strips allow users to adjust the enclosure easily to achieve the optimal viewing angle.
For maintenance and installation, the captive lid can be opened to 95 degrees, providing convenient access to internal components. The lid is secured with locking screws and features concealed hinges that prevent detachment and maintain a clean front appearance.
ROLEC offers two enclosure variants: PCD version: concealed rear screw mounting, PCV version: front screw mounting for direct attachment. Both versions use Torx screws to help deter tampering.
The enclosures are manufactured from 100% recycled diecast aluminum and are available in two sizes: 12.60" x 11.81" x 3.35" (for screens up to 7"), 15.75" x 14.96" x 3.35" (for screens up to 10").
Standard color options include light gray (RAL 7035) and anthracite (RAL 7016), with custom colors available on request.
A range of accessories is also available, including cable glands, pressure equalization elements, terminal blocks, cross rails and DIN rails. ROLEC can further supply profiCASE enclosures as fully customized solutions, offering services such as CNC machining, powder coating, engraving, RFI/EMI shielding, printing and full assembly.
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SEAN J BAILEY
ROLEC Enclosures Inc
+1 888-658-5774
email us here
profiCASE HMI/IPC Enclosures
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