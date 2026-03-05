ROLEC Introduces Two Versions of handCASE Enclosures for Machine Control, Robotics and Defense Electronics
ROLEC has expanded its handCASE line of handheld enclosures, offering new options for applications in machine control, robotics, and defense electronics.
The handCASE series is now available with a choice of two lid styles and optional battery compartments supporting either four AA cells or two 9 V batteries. Version S features an ergonomically beveled lid, while Version R incorporates a narrow-edged lid to increase internal space. Both versions include recessed top surfaces that help protect membrane keypads or front plates. Internal threaded screw bosses support the installation of PCBs or mounting plates.
Three enclosure sizes are offered:
* 3.15″ × 7.09″ × 1.67″
* 3.94″ × 8.66″ × 1.67″
* 3.94″ × 8.66″ × 2.46″
Standard finishes include a black (RAL 9005) base with a silver metallic top for Version S, and a full light gray (RAL 7035) finish for Version R.
Custom color options are available on request, including weather‑resistant powder coatings with WIWeB approvals and camouflage finishes suitable for military use. These coatings are also offered in wet‑paint variants and meet military requirements such as the VG 95211 defense equipment standard.
Available accessories include a shoulder strap, a holding clip with wall bracket, and a corrosion‑resistant coating in azure blue (RAL 5009).
ROLEC provides customization services for the handCASE series, including CNC machining, engraving, RFI/EMI shielding, screen and digital printing, and accessory assembly.
