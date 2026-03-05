ROLEC Introduces Two Versions of handCASE Enclosures for Machine Control, Robotics and Defense Electronics

The handCASE can now be specified in three sizes and two versions

The handCASE can now be specified in three sizes and two versions with different top panel styles

Tough handCASE enclosures are manufactured from diecast aluminum

Tough handCASE enclosures are manufactured from resistant diecast aluminum

handCASE with or without battery compartments (4xAA or 2x9V)

The handCASE handheld enclosures are available without or with battery compartments (4xAA or 2x9V)

ROLEC has expanded its handCASE line of handheld enclosures, offering new options for applications in machine control, robotics, and defense electronics.

These enclosures provide a practical balance of durability, usability, and internal space, making them suitable for control, automation, and defense applications”
— Sean Bailey
BRIDGEVILLE, PA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The enclosures, rated IP66/IP67, are designed for use in demanding industrial and military environments where handheld devices must remain durable and comfortable to operate.

The handCASE series is now available with a choice of two lid styles and optional battery compartments supporting either four AA cells or two 9 V batteries. Version S features an ergonomically beveled lid, while Version R incorporates a narrow-edged lid to increase internal space. Both versions include recessed top surfaces that help protect membrane keypads or front plates. Internal threaded screw bosses support the installation of PCBs or mounting plates.

Three enclosure sizes are offered:

* 3.15″ × 7.09″ × 1.67″
* 3.94″ × 8.66″ × 1.67″
* 3.94″ × 8.66″ × 2.46″

Standard finishes include a black (RAL 9005) base with a silver metallic top for Version S, and a full light gray (RAL 7035) finish for Version R.

Custom color options are available on request, including weather‑resistant powder coatings with WIWeB approvals and camouflage finishes suitable for military use. These coatings are also offered in wet‑paint variants and meet military requirements such as the VG 95211 defense equipment standard.

Available accessories include a shoulder strap, a holding clip with wall bracket, and a corrosion‑resistant coating in azure blue (RAL 5009).

ROLEC provides customization services for the handCASE series, including CNC machining, engraving, RFI/EMI shielding, screen and digital printing, and accessory assembly.

Learn more about handCASE here >>

SEAN J BAILEY
ROLEC Enclosures Inc
+1 888-658-5774
email us here

ROLEC handCASE Diecast Handheld Enclosures

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

ROLEC Introduces Two Versions of handCASE Enclosures for Machine Control, Robotics and Defense Electronics

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Military Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
SEAN J BAILEY
ROLEC Enclosures Inc
+1 888-658-5774
Company/Organization
ROLEC Enclosures Inc
3000 Old Pond Rd
Bridgeville, Pennsylvania, 15017
United States
+1 888-658-5774
Visit Newsroom
About

ROLEC is an innovative specialist manufacturer of high-performance enclosures (rated IP 65 to IP 69K), command/HMI housings and suspension arm systems for industrial electronics and electrical control equipment. Applications for our products include test and measurement, machine control, instrumentation, factory automation, robotics, IIoT, marine and building control system used in heavy duty indoor and outdoor locations. Our high-value services include customizing our enclosures so they are fully ready for customer installations. Using our state-of-the-art CNC machining equipment we manufacture enclosures to our customers’ precise specifications. We can deliver finished products at short notice and just-in-time. ROLEC Enclosures Inc. is the subsidiary of ROLEC Gehäuse-Systeme GmbH and is based in Bridgeville, Pennsylvania. Our sales team is on hand to offer expert advice on the integration of our enclosures and suspension arm systems into your electronics equipment.

www.rolec-usa.com

More From This Author
ROLEC Introduces Two Versions of handCASE Enclosures for Machine Control, Robotics and Defense Electronics
ROLEC Launches New profiCASE HMI/IPC Enclosures for Touchscreens Systems up to 10"
ROLEC Unveils Premium Diecast Aluminum Enclosures for Demanding Industrial Applications
View All Stories From This Author