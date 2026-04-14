Sagiss Achieves MSP Cyber Verify Certification and Completes SOC 2 Type Audit, Continuing Security Commitment Since 2017

Third-party assessments give clients added assurance on security and reliability

These validations reflect how we operate every day.” — Travis Springer, President at Sagiss

IRVING, TX, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sagiss, a Dallas-based provider of managed IT services, managed cloud services and managed security services, today announced it has achieved MSP Cyber Verify certification and completed its latest SOC 2 Type II audit, continuing a security and compliance commitment it has maintained since 2017.

The achievement reflects Sagiss’ ongoing investment in protecting client systems, data and operations through controls that are independently validated and maintained through disciplined internal processes. Together, the assessments confirm the company’s security practices are appropriately designed and operating consistently over time.

MSP Cyber Verify, issued by MSPAlliance, is a cybersecurity certification created for managed service providers. It evaluates cybersecurity maturity, risk management practices and operational resilience, including how providers secure their own environments and deliver secure services to clients.

SOC 2 Type II is an independent examination developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants that results in a report evaluating how an organization’s controls perform over a defined period. The report covers areas including security, availability and confidentiality, giving clients added assurance that safeguards are in place and functioning as intended.

For clients, these validations provide an objective measure of trust. Businesses rely on Sagiss to protect critical assets, support business continuity and help meet compliance requirements, especially in highly regulated industries.

“These validations reflect how we operate every day,” said Travis Springer, President at Sagiss. “Our clients depend on us to protect what matters most to their business. Maintaining these standards year after year helps them move forward with confidence, knowing their technology environment is secure, reliable and aligned with evolving expectations.”

Sustaining these standards requires continuous review and improvement. Sagiss regularly updates its controls, evaluates its processes and undergoes independent assessment to stay aligned with evolving standards and emerging threats.

As security and compliance demands continue to increase, independent validation plays an important role in helping organizations manage risk and meet their own obligations. By maintaining this commitment since 2017, Sagiss continues to reinforce its position as a trusted technology partner for businesses that expect both performance and accountability from their IT providers.

About Sagiss

As Dallas-Fort Worth’s first managed service provider (MSP), Sagiss was founded in 1997 to give businesses a better way to handle IT — from day-to-day IT support services to managed cloud services and managed security services. With origins in the accounting world, Sagiss provides a unique perspective on the critical relationship between an organization’s information technology and its bottom line. For three years in a row, Sagiss has been named to the MSPmentor® 200, an annual ranking of the world’s most progressive MSPs. For more information visit https://www.sagiss.com/.

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