Narad Bastola Introduces a Structured Approach to TikTok Growth and Monetization

Helping creators turn attention into a clear and sustainable monetization system

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Narad Bastola, a TikTok growth and monetization consultant, is working with creators who are struggling to turn attention into consistent income.Many creators are able to generate views and build an audience, but they often lack a clear structure to convert that visibility into revenue. According to Bastola, the issue is not reach — it is the absence of a defined monetization system.He emphasizes that TikTok is designed to distribute content, not income. Without a structured approach, creators remain stuck in cycles of posting without measurable financial results.Through his consulting work, Bastola focuses on helping creators align their content with monetization opportunities. Instead of chasing short-term viral success, his approach centers on building a foundation that connects audience growth with long-term income.His work continues to guide creators toward a more structured path, where visibility is supported by strategy and monetization is built intentionally.

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