SearchUnify Knowbler Wins Gold Globee® Award for AI-Powered Knowledge Management Excellence

With SearchUnify Knowbler and our Autonomous AI Knowledge Agent, we are moving beyond static knowledge systems to a model where knowledge continuously learns, evolves, and drives outcomes.” — Vishal Sharma, CTO

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SearchUnify, a leading Enterprise Agentic AI platform driving intelligent support experiences, proudly announces that SearchUnify Knowbler has been honored with a Gold Globee® Award for Excellence 2026 in the category of Best AI-Powered Knowledge Management & Corporate Wiki, earning the distinction of “Best of Category”.The GlobeeAwards for Excellence recognize organizations and products based on a rigorous evaluation framework that assesses innovation, business impact, customer value, and technological advancement. Entries are reviewed by a global panel of industry experts, ensuring that winners represent best-in-class performance and measurable outcomes across their respective categories.This recognition underscores SearchUnify’s continued momentum in redefining how enterprises operationalize knowledge within support ecosystems. SearchUnify Knowbler stands out for embedding AI-powered knowledge creation directly into enterprise workflows, enabling support teams to create, manage, and deliver contextual knowledge at scale—without disrupting agent productivity.Driving a Knowledge-First Support StrategyIn an environment where AI adoption often outpaces knowledge readiness, SearchUnify Knowbler addresses a critical gap: transforming fragmented, outdated knowledge into a dynamic, AI-ready asset. At the core of this capability is its Autonomous AI Knowledge Agent , which continuously captures, generates, and optimizes knowledge within enterprise support workflows. By integrating seamlessly into existing systems, the platform empowers organizations to:-Accelerate knowledge creation and validation cycles-Reduce dependency on manual documentation processes-Improve self-service success rates and case deflection-Enable consistent, high-quality support experiences“This recognition reinforces a fundamental shift we’re seeing across enterprises—AI is only as effective as the knowledge it is built on,” said Vishal Sharma, CTO at SearchUnify. “With SearchUnify Knowbler and our Autonomous AI Knowledge Agent, we are moving beyond static knowledge systems to a model where knowledge continuously learns, evolves, and drives outcomes. This is critical for organizations looking to scale AI responsibly and deliver consistent, high-quality support experiences.”Industry RecognitionThe GlobeeAwards are globally recognized for honoring excellence in business and innovation. This award positions SearchUnify Knowbler at the forefront of AI-powered knowledge transformation, setting a new benchmark for how enterprises scale AI with a strong knowledge foundation.About SearchUnifySearchUnify is a leading Enterprise Agentic AI platform that redefines customer support and self-service by unifying enterprise knowledge, enabling contextual intelligence, and powering task-specific AI agents. Built on Cognitive Search, SUVA, Knowbler, Agent Helper, and the Agentic AI Suite, SearchUnify empowers global enterprises to accelerate resolutions, reduce operational costs, and deliver world-class support experiences.

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