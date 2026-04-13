Peli Introduces ModLight Pivot, a Low-Profile Case Lighting System for Professionals Working Beyond Daylight

ModLight Pivot, a Low-Profile Case Lighting System Selectable white light mode Selectable red light mode Selectable blue light mode For Professionals Working Beyond Daylight

New modular lighting solution delivers hands-free illumination and quick installation across Peli Air, Protector and Storm case families.

With ModLight Pivot, we wanted to create a lighting solution that integrates directly into the case itself, ensuring users always have reliable illumination exactly where they need it.” — Ebru Doyuran, Product Marketing Manager at Peli

BARCELONA, BARCELONA, SPAIN, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Peli Products today announced the launch of ModLight Pivot, a compact lighting solution designed to integrate seamlessly into Peli protective cases. Built for production crews, content creators and field professionals who often operate in low-light environments, it provides dependable, hands-free illumination directly inside or around the case.Engineered with a low-profile design, ModLight Pivot mounts securely inside compatible cases in seconds using pre-applied double-sided tape, eliminating the need for tools or mechanical fasteners. The adjustable pivoting light head allows users to pan, tilt or twist the beam precisely where light is needed. Selectable red, blue or white light modes, combined with dimming and glare control, adapt to different operational environments. The rechargeable battery delivers up to 18 hours of runtime and can also operate while charging via USB-C.For professionals in media production, emergency response, industrial maintenance and field operations, ModLight Pivot helps users access gear in low-light or confined environments. A magnetic quick-release light head allows the lamp to be detached for handheld use or recharging while remaining secure during transport. Built to withstand lid slams, heavy travel and demanding field conditions, it meets the same durability standards as Peli’s protective cases.“Professionals rely on their equipment to perform under pressure, often in unpredictable environments,” said Ebru Doyuran, Product Marketing Manager at Peli. “With ModLight Pivot, we wanted to create a lighting solution that integrates directly into the case itself, ensuring users always have reliable illumination exactly where they need it, without adding complexity to their workflow.”The system is compatible with most Peli Air, Protector and Storm cases and integrates with lid accessories, supporting applications from audiovisual production and photography to defence, engineering and field service operations.For more information on the Modlight, please visit www.peli.com

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