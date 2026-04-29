PELI Strengthens Its European Manufacturing Footprint with Strategic Expansion in Crottendorf, Germany

Investment in capacity, capabilities and operational excellence reinforces long-term commitment to customers across Europe

Crottendorf is becoming a stronger, more capable operation that allows us to support European customers with greater flexibility, consistency and confidence.” — Stephan Corti, Chief Commercial Officer at Peli

CROTTENDORF, SAXONY, GERMANY, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PELI has announced the continued expansion and modernisation of its manufacturing operations in Crottendorf, Germany, reinforcing the company’s long-term commitment to serving customers across Europe with greater proximity, responsiveness and operational resilience.The investment marks a significant step in the evolution of Crottendorf as a key European manufacturing hub for PELI. The site has undergone a broad operational transformation designed to support growth through expanded production capacity, enhanced manufacturing and assembly capabilities, and stronger alignment with global processes and best practices.As part of this development, PELI has increased rotomoulding capacity by 70% to meet growing local demand, while maintaining 40% injection moulding capacity availability to support market needs. The site has also added 40% more assembly and production space and increased headcount by 80%, supported by new leadership and continued investment in training and operational development.Crottendorf’s capabilities continue to expand across operations, manufacturing, assembly and customisation, supported by a growing mould base in Europe and close alignment with PELI’s wider global manufacturing network.“This investment reflects our clear commitment to strengthening manufacturing in Europe,” said Stephan Corti, Chief Commercial Officer at Peli. “Crottendorf is becoming a stronger, more capable operation that allows us to support European customers with greater flexibility, consistency and confidence.”The expansion also reflects PELI’s focus on operational excellence and continuous improvement. The Crottendorf site is qualified to ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 standards, demonstrating its commitment to quality management and environmental responsibility. In parallel, the company is also working to certify external moulding partners locally in Europe to further strengthen regional manufacturing support.“The progress at Crottendorf is visible not only in the physical expansion of the site, but in the way the operation is being built for the future,” said Nina Borisova, Site Director. “We are investing in people, processes and capabilities to create a stronger platform for long-term growth.”This development also supports PELI’s broader ESG direction by reinforcing local manufacturing capability in Europe and aligning operations with international standards, responsible growth principles, and evolving regional expectations around sustainability, safety and governance.With Crottendorf continuing to grow in scale and capability, PELI is strengthening its ability to serve the European market from within Europe — combining global standards with local execution and a long-term commitment to customer needs across the region.About PELIPeli Products is the European Headquarters of Pelican Products, Inc., the global manufacturer known for high-performance protective cases, advanced lighting solutions and rugged equipment designed for professionals operating in demanding environments. With expanded manufacturing capability in Europe, PELI continues to strengthen its support for customers across the region through local operations, global expertise and a focus on quality, resilience and innovation.For more information, please visit www.peli.com

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