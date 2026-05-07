Peli Products Expands Aegis Range with 4-Wheel Carry-On Hybrid Duffel

Aegis 22" 4-Wheel Rolling Duffel

New Aegis 4W22 builds on the success of the HY22, adding enhanced mobility to Peli’s hybrid travel collection.

The HY22 set a strong benchmark for hybrid travel gear, and the new 4W22 takes that concept further.” — David Douillet, Director Consumer at Peli

BARCELONA, BARCELONA, SPAIN, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Peli has expanded its recently award-winning Aegis™ travel range with the introduction of the Aegis 4W22 Carry-On 4-Wheel Hybrid Duffel , now available via its e-commerce channels. Building on the success of the previously launched HY22 2-wheel rolling duffel, the new model introduces four-wheel manoeuvrability to deliver greater flexibility, durability and ease of use for both professional and leisure travellers.The Aegis 4W22 retains the hybrid construction that defined the HY22, combining hard-case style protection with soft-sided versatility. Engineered with Peli Shield™ technology and durable materials, it offers reliable protection while remaining lightweight and adaptable. The addition of four wheels significantly improves manoeuvrability, making it ideal for navigating busy airports and urban environments.The launch builds on the strong reception of the HY22, which responded to demand for luggage capable of handling mixed-use travel scenarios, from business equipment to personal belongings. With the 4W22, Peli further enhances usability and mobility while maintaining its reputation for rugged, long-lasting design.Key features include:• Peli Shield™ hybrid construction with EVA moulded front panel for enhanced impact protection• Four-wheel system for smooth, effortless manoeuvrability across travel environments• Weather-resistant 500D Cordurafabric for durability and abrasion resistance“The HY22 set a strong benchmark for hybrid travel gear, and the new 4W22 takes that concept further,” said David Douillet, Director Consumer at Peli. “By introducing four-wheel mobility, we’re giving travellers greater control and comfort without compromising the durability and protection they expect from Peli.By extending the Aegis Series with a four-wheel carry-on option, Peli continues to evolve its travel offering, bringing its heritage in protective case engineering to both professional and consumer markets.For more information on the Aegis 4W22, please visit Peli.com

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