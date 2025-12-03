AppWizzy launches Professional Vibe Coding Platform as a Standalone Solution

Introducing AppWizzy: the AI-powered vibe‑coding platform that builds production‑grade apps instantly, with real code, real servers, and real control.

I invest in people. I look for humble, resilient founders with the courage to rethink categories and the discipline to execute. Philip embodies all of that.” — Kevin McKeand

TX, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ,,We're thrilled to unveil the first version of AppWizzy'' – the professional vibe-coding platform where building scalable web apps and websites is as simple as chatting with AI.

AppWizzy introduces an entirely new approach, backed by dedicated investment and driven by an expert team. This groundbreaking platform is designed specifically for developers and entrepreneurs who seek rapid, effortless development of scalable, production-grade business applications, all through conversational AI, generating real code with complete ownership.

Initially created within Flatlogic as an internal automation tool, AppWizzy has evolved significantly, transitioning into a robust, standalone platform. It now empowers users to create, modify, and scale professional web applications intuitively by interacting directly with advanced AI technology. AppWizzy focuses on exactly that: great templates, clear structure, one-click servers, and ownership.

Strategic Investment & New Advisory Firepower:

In August 2025, AppWizzy, Inc. secured a strategic investment from Mutatio Ventures, together with Eagle Travis Holdings LLC, and appointed Kevin McKeand as a Strategic Advisor.

Read the full announcement here: https://appwizzy.com/blog/appwizzy-announces-strategic-investment

Kevin brings two decades of experience growing enterprise-grade platforms and AI-powered developer tools. His involvement supports AppWizzy’s next phase in three key areas:

- U.S. go-to-market acceleration

- Agency & systems integrator partnerships

- Enterprise capabilities (auditability, environments, teamwork)

This investment is a validation of the AppWizzy model: AI + deterministic generation + full code ownership = the future of “building software.”

What “Professional Vibe-Coding” means (for us):

- Own the code. The repo is yours from minute one. Fork it, audit it, self-host it.

- Own the runtime. We spin up a real VM for you. It’s your box, with your database.

- Use the powerful Gemini CLI. We run an agent inside your VM (today it’s Gemini CLI, more agents coming soon!). It edits your code and runs your scripts locally – like a powerful IDE, but remote.

- Send images directly into the chat. Upload designs straight to your VM or just say, “make it like in the picture.”

This is vibe-coding for builders: keep the fun of “type and see it live,” but on a stack you can secure, scale, and hand over to a team.

How it’s different from other “vibe-coding” site builders:

- Not a sandbox. This isn’t an ephemeral function with a hidden database. It’s a full server and a real database you control.

- Not a dead-end export. You’re not stuck in someone else’s ecosystem. You already have the repo, Docker files, and infra you can take anywhere.

- Not just for demos. You can grow this into a product: add workers, queues, cron, auth rules, and keep going – no rewrite.

AppWizzy is live as a standalone solution, funded, and evolving fast. If you’ve ever wanted the speed of no-code with the power and ownership of real engineering – this is for you.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.