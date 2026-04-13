Cuddles Opens New Childcare Centre in Merriwa, Perth

Perth’s locally owned Cuddles Early Learning expands into the northern coastal corridor with a purpose-built early learning centre in Merriwa.

PERTH, AUSTRALIA, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cuddles Early Learning & Childcare has opened its newest centre in Merriwa, marking the locally owned childcare group’s continued expansion across Perth’s high-growth northern suburbs. The Merriwa centre, which caters to children aged six weeks to five years and includes Out of School Hours Care for children up to 12, is purpose-built to serve families in Merriwa, Jindalee, Butler, Clarkson, Quinns Rocks, and Ridgewood, as well as parents commuting south from Alkimos, Eglinton, and Yanchep. It is Cuddles’ 13th centre across Western Australia.Addressing a Growing Need in Perth’s Northern CorridorPerth’s northern coastal corridor from Butler through to Yanchep is one of the fastest-growing residential areas in Australia, yet childcare availability has not kept pace with population growth. The Australian Bureau of Statistics projects an additional 13,500 children under five in Western Australia by 2031, and suburbs like Merriwa, Jindalee, Butler, and Ridgewood are at the centre of that growth.For many families in the area, finding reliable, quality childcare has meant long waiting lists and limited options. Cuddles’ expansion into Merriwa directly addresses that unmet need, providing families with a purpose-built facility designed around the developmental needs of young children.A Purpose-Built Centre for Every Stage of Early LearningThe Cuddles Merriwa centre features five age-specific learning rooms designed to support each stage of a child’s development, from babies through to kindergarten-aged children. A natural outdoor playground encourages exploration and physical activity, while nutritious meals are prepared fresh onsite each day.The centre’s play-based curriculum is aligned with the Early Years Learning Framework (EYLF), and the all-inclusive fee structure covers meals, nappies, sunscreen, and extracurricular activities. The Cuddles Bus also provides school pick-up and drop-off services to Merriwa Primary School and Alkimos Baptist College for families who need seamless transitions between school and care.Beyond early learning, the centre provides Before and After School Care and Vacation Care for children aged 4 to 12, filling another gap for working families in the area who need reliable care outside school hours.Locally Owned, Community FocusedUnlike national chains and corporate operators that dominate the Australian childcare sector, Cuddles Early Learning is locally owned and operated in Western Australia. Decisions are made in Perth by people who live in the communities they serve, and the founder remains actively involved in the day-to-day running of the business.The Merriwa centre employs local educators and is built with a strong commitment to becoming part of the surrounding community. Cuddles is also a proud partner of the Starlight Children’s Foundation, having raised more than $20,000 for seriously ill children through centre-based fundraising events across its 13 locations.What Cuddles Has to Say“We’re both proud and excited to bring quality early learning to Merriwa, supporting families across Perth’s northern suburbs. As a WA family-owned centre, we’re all about becoming a part of the local community and look forward to meeting the new families and their little ones.” - Cliff Carver (Co-Founder & CEO)Families in Merriwa and surrounding suburbs can learn more about the centre, explore the programs on offer, and book a tour by visiting the Cuddles Merriwa page.About Cuddles Early Learning & ChildcareCuddles Early Learning & Childcare is a locally owned and operated early learning group with 13 centres across the Perth metropolitan area. From Two Rocks in the north to Byford in the south, Cuddles provides quality early childhood education and care for children aged six weeks to 12 years. Guided by the philosophy that “Love Lives Here,” Cuddles offers play-based learning programs aligned with the Early Years Learning Framework, all-inclusive fee structures, and a genuine commitment to the Western Australian communities it serves. Cuddles is a proud partner of the Starlight Children’s Foundation.

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