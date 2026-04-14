RunwayHer and RunwayHim Introduce AI Styling Technology

TeEntrepreneur Michael Bancs

The Sydney-based luxury retailers founded by 12 yr old, deploy an AI stylist capable of analysing Instagram profiles across a catalogue of 300+ designer labels.

I used to style myself every morning before school and think about what worked and why. I wanted shoppers to feel like they had someone with them - not just a website showing them products.” — Michael Bancs

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- RunwayHer ( runwayher.com ) and RunwayHim ( runwayhim.com ), two international luxury fashion retailers, have introduced Naomi, an AI personal stylist developed in partnership with Runa AI. The tool is now live across both Shopify-powered stores.Naomi offers two core functions. The first allows shoppers to enter a celebrity name and receive outfit recommendations drawn from the retailers’ live catalogue of more than 300 designer labels. The second accepts a public Instagram profile URL and performs an analysis of the feed’s visual content - identifying patterns in colour, silhouette, and occasion - to generate styling recommendations based on that profile’s aesthetic.The catalogue includes labels such as Gucci, Prada, Saint Laurent, Balenciaga, The Row, Bottega Veneta, Brunello Cucinelli, Loro Piana, Valentino, Fendi, Loewe, Dior, and Zimmermann.“Naomi was never built as a recommendation algorithm connected to a catalogue. It was trained to interpret silhouette, occasion, mood, and narrative. When a shopper requests styling based on a celebrity, the tool distinguishes between the codes of a red carpet appearance and those of a casual outing, and responds accordingly.” — Graziella Varlan, Creative Director and Founder, Runa AIRunwayHer and RunwayHim were founded by Michael Bancs and currently serve shoppers in more than 170 countries. Both stores offer worldwide delivery through FedEx, DHL, and UPS, along with a VIP concierge programme.“The goal was for shoppers to feel like there was someone with them - not just a website displaying products. Naomi serves that role,” said Michael Bancs, Founder.About RunwayHer and RunwayHimRunwayHer (runwayher.com) and RunwayHim (runwayhim.com) are luxury online fashion retailers founded by Michael Bancs. The stores stock more than 300 designer labels including Gucci, Prada, Dior, Saint Laurent, Balenciaga, Bottega Veneta, The Row, Valentino, Fendi, Loewe, Brunello Cucinelli, Tom Ford, Loro Piana, Alexander McQueen, Burberry, and Moncler. Both stores offer international pricing, worldwide delivery, and Naomi - an AI personal stylist developed with Runa AI and built on Shopify.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.