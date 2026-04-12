MPD Arrests Suspect in 4th Street BB Gun Shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect that shot the victim with a bb gun in Southeast.



On Saturday, April 11, 2026, at approximately 9:06 p.m., the suspect and the victim were involved in a verbal altercation and the suspect walked away in the 4200 block of 4th Street, Southwest. When the suspect returned to the scene, he fired a bb gun which struck the victim. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers. The victim suffered minor injuries and refused medical treatment.



45-year-old Glendale Wright, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (BB Gun).



CCN: 26048068





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