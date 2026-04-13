CHEMEON Surface Technology Elevates Leadership to Lean C-Level Team, Streamlining for Greater Agility and Innovation

CHEMEON Surface Technology - Advanced Chemistry, Sustainable Results

CHEMEON C-level leadership model fosters seamless collaboration across the organization

A lean, C-level leadership model, eliminates unnecessary hierarchy, accelerates decision-making, empowers our executives, and fosters seamless collaboration across the CHEMEON organization.” — Dr. Madylon Meiling, Co-Founder/CEO of CHEMEON

MINDEN, NV, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CHEMEON Surface Technology, a global leader in environmentally responsible metal surface engineering solutions, today announced the elevation and consolidation of its executive leadership into a streamlined, exclusively C-level structure. This strategic shift reflects the company’s commitment to agility, operational efficiency, and enhanced cross-functional alignment.“By transitioning to a lean, C-level leadership model, we are eliminating unnecessary hierarchy to accelerate decision-making, empower our executives, and foster seamless collaboration across the organization,” said Dr. Madylon Meiling, Co-Founder and CEO of CHEMEON.Jason Kerver has been promoted to Chief Information Officer, advancing from Vice President of Operations. Dr. Sjon Westre has been elevated to Chief Technology Officer, rising from Senior Vice President of Technology. Ted Ventresca’s dual President/COO responsibilities have been consolidated into his longstanding Chief Operating Officer position, and CHEMEON Co-Founder/CFO Dean Meiling continues in his role as Chief Financial Officer.Dr. Meiling added, “This leadership model enhances CHEMEON’s ability to respond to customer needs and market opportunities, while continuing to deliver game-changing solutions like TCP-HF (Hex Free), eTCP , ECC-PRO, and SurfGard Field Repair Kits that remove and replace the known carcinogen hexavalent chrome while protecting the world’s most demanding light metal assets.”The strategic realignment reinforces the company’s commitment to operational excellence, rapid innovation, and sustained growth in the high-performance specialty coatings sector.About CHEMEON Surface TechnologyCHEMEON is a global provider of advanced chemical solutions for surface finishing, specializing in military-qualified coatings for aerospace, automotive, and defense applications. CHEMEON has established itself as a cornerstone of North American specialty chemical research and development, including TCP-HF (Hexavalent Free) and the next-gen eTCP trivalent conversion coatings, anodizing chemistries, dyes, and university-level training through its West Coast Center of Technical Excellence. https://chemeon.com/

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