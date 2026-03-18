CHEMEON and SurTec Form Strategic Alliance in Global Surface Technology Market

(Left)The CHEMEON Center of Technical Excellence in Minden, NV - Research Laboratory, Advanced Training Facility, and Corporate Headquarters (Right) SurTec Deutschland GmbH in Zwingenberg, Germany – Production, Technical Center and R&D facilities

Transatlantic Partnership Strengthens High-Performance Surface Treatment Solutions

MINDEN, NV, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CHEMEON Surface Technology, a U.S.-based surface treatment provider, and SurTec , a globally operating surface technology specialist, have formed a strategic alliance to expand market access and support the effective use of their high-performance and sustainable surface treatment solutions worldwide.The alliance brings together complementary regional strengths: while CHEMEON expands access to selected SurTec surface treatment solutions in the U.S. market, SurTec will offer CHEMEON products internationally, supporting customers with local technical expertise and established infrastructure.As global regulations continue to increase and promote the phasing out and discontinued usage of hexavalent chrome, the partnership expands the availability of the MIL-DTL 81706B qualified (QPL) chemistries, CHEMEON's patented eTCPtrivalent corrosion protection (with its signature purple/violet visual indicator), and the SurTec 650 series of trivalent chemistries.“This strategic alliance between CHEMEON and SurTec marks a pivotal step in our commitment to safer, more sustainable surface finishing chemistry and services,” said Dr. Madylon Meiling, CEO of CHEMEON. “By combining our innovation, experience, marketing, and sales, we’re expanding access to global supply chains and accelerating the global transition from hazardous materials while delivering seamless, end-to-end solutions that enhance performance and regulatory compliance.”“This alliance strengthens our global surface treatment portfolio through a targeted collaboration with CHEMEON’s U.S.-based expertise,” said Dr. Karsten Grünke, CEO of SurTec. “By combining SurTec’s broad technology portfolio and international reach with CHEMEON’s proven solutions and local market know-how, we are well positioned to support customers, particularly in regions facing increasing regulatory and performance requirements.”Key elements of the CHEMEON / SurTec strategic alliance include:• Integration of SurTec's U.S. operations with CHEMEON's Center of Technical Excellence in Nevada, serving as a satellite hub for salesactivities and advanced training in trivalent conversion coating and anodizing• Cross-training of sales and technical teams to ensure aligned recommendations and consistent customer support• Joint activities in R&D, analytical testing, and coordinated marketing initiatives, including technical webinars and participation in industry trade showsAbout CHEMEON Surface TechnologyCHEMEON is a global provider of advanced chemical solutions for surface finishing, specializing in military-qualified coatings for aerospace, automotive, and defense applications. CHEMEON has established itself as a cornerstone of North American specialty chemical research and development, including TCP-HF (Hexavalent Free) and the next-gen eTCP trivalent conversion coatings, anodizing chemistries, dyes, and university-level training through its West Coast Center of Technical Excellence. https://chemeon.com/ About SurTecSurface technology company SurTec develops, manufactures, and distributes chemical specialties for surface treatment worldwide. SurTec covers the full portfolio in this area with its five fields of application: industrial parts cleaning, metal pre-treatment, functional and decorative electroplating, and functional coatings. With modern and sustainable developments and global technical centres, SurTec is pioneering. Decades of experience are used to develop environmentally responsible, high-performance finishing processes.SurTec is certified to the international standard ISO 9001 (Quality Management). The additional certifications, according to OHSAS 18001 or ISO 45001 and ISO 14001 underscore the company’s strong commitment to occupational health and safety as well as environmental sustainability and resource conservation.The SurTec Group, headquartered in Bensheim, Germany, belongs to Freudenberg Chemical Specialties GmbH and is represented in 22 countries with its own companies and in more than 20 additional countries through partner organizations. In the United States, SurTec supports customers with local technical expertise and application know-how. www.SurTec.com About Freudenberg Chemical SpecialitiesFreudenberg Chemical Specialities develops, manufactures, and markets chemical Specialities. To be close to its customers, the company is represented globally in the market with its four Business Units, Kluber Lubrication, Chem-Trend, OKS, SurTec, and Capol. Freudenberg Chemical Specialities is one of the leading manufacturers of specialty lubricants, release agents, chemical solutions for surface technologies, and chemotechnical maintenance products, as well as solutions for the treatment of confectionery and other foodstuffs. Headquartered in Munich, Germany, the Business Group operates its own companies in some 40 countries. Freudenberg Chemical Specialities employs about 4,000 people and generates sales of about € 1.5 billion.Contact:For CHEMEON:Ted VentrescaChief Operating Officer CHEMEON2241 Park Place, Suite BMinden NV, 89423Phone: +1.775.301.5733tventresca@chemeon.comPress Service for SurTec:mediaconnect Public RelationsMonika Keller & Michael JurischkaStülerstr. 11D-10787 BerlinTel +49(0)30-28449594m.keller@mediaconnect-berlin.de

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