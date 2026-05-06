Safer Skies for General Aviation as CHEMEON partners with Magnifleye.com

The SurfGard Repair Kit from CHEMEON partners with Magnifleye.com the Free Flight Route Camera Platform CHEMEON Surface Technology - Advanced Chemistry, Sustainable Results

Magnifleye.com, created by Jonathan Sass, supports the promotion and availability of CHEMEON’s SurfGard™ Field Repair Kit w/ eTCP® MIL-DTL-81706 / 5541 Type II

Magnifleye.com is the perfect alliance to get the SurfGard™ Field Repair Kit into the hands of the pilots, maintainers, and MRO facilities who need fast, safe, and field-ready corrosion protection” — Ted Ventresca, COO, CHEMEON

MINDEN, NV, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CHEMEON Surface Technology, a global leader in advanced, trivalent chrome metal surface treatments, today announced it has become the lead sponsor of Magnifleye.com, the free aviation route camera and weather visualization platform created by Jonathan Sass.The sponsorship directly supports the promotion and availability of CHEMEON’s SurfGard ™ Field Repair Kit — a compact, wipe-and-brush application system for on-site application of CHEMEON eTCP MIL-DTL-81706 / MIL-DTL-5541 Type II trivalent chromium conversion coating. The kit delivers military-spec corrosion protection and adhesion performance on aluminum airframes in the field.“Magnifleye was built from day one as a completely free service to give general aviation pilots real-time visual awareness of ground conditions along their planned routes,” said Jonathan Sass, founder of Magnifleye.com. “We’re thrilled to partner with CHEMEON Surface Technology. Their SurfGard Field Repair Kit perfectly complements the safety and situational awareness we provide pilots by giving them and their maintenance teams a fast, reliable way to protect aircraft aluminum right on the ramp or in the hangar. It’s a natural alignment that keeps flying safer for everyone.”Why SurfGard™ Matters to the General Aviation Market:General aviation aircraft — including popular aluminum models such as the Cessna 172 Skyhawk, Piper Cherokee/Arrow, Beechcraft Bonanza, and Cirrus SR series — operate in some of the harshest everyday environments. Salt-laden coastal air (especially in Florida, the Gulf Coast, and Pacific Northwest regions), wind-driven sand and grit, de-icing chemicals, moisture intrusion, and minor nicks or “hangar rash” from ground handling routinely expose bare aluminum. Left untreated, these small damages quickly lead to filiform corrosion, pitting, and structural weakening that can ground aircraft and drive up maintenance costs.The SurfGard™ Field Repair Kit is purpose-built for these realities. Packaged in a rugged, compact, portable case that fits easily in a maintenance cart, flight bag, or aircraft baggage compartment, the kit contains everything needed for professional-grade field repairs:• eTCP• Wipes and brush-on applicator• IPA prep wipes and Scotch-Britepads• Gloves and dry wipes• Full QR code instructions for wipe-and-brush applicationThe patented eTCPchemistry produces a distinctive purple/violet color indicator, so pilots and technicians can immediately confirm full coverage and protection — all while meeting stringent MIL-DTL-81706B and MIL-DTL-5541F requirements and delivering superior corrosion resistance on high-copper alloys like 2024 aluminum.“General aviation pilots and mechanics live with the daily reality of salt air, sand, wind-driven debris, and the inevitable small nicks that invite corrosion,” said Ted Ventresca, President and Chief Operating Officer of CHEMEON Surface Technology. “Jonathan Sass has built something remarkable — a powerful, no-cost tool that thousands of pilots rely on every day for safer flight planning. By sponsoring Magnifleye, CHEMEON is proud to give back to the community Jonathan serves so generously while putting our SurfGard™ Field Repair Kit directly into the hands of the very pilots, maintainers, and MRO facilities who need fast, safe, and field-ready corrosion protection the most.”About CHEMEON Surface Technology: Headquartered in Minden, Nevada, CHEMEON Surface Technology develops and manufactures patented, QPL-approved surface finishing chemistries that replace toxic hexavalent chromium while exceeding military and aerospace performance standards. Its eTCPand TCP-HFlines are trusted worldwide for corrosion protection, paint adhesion, and anodic sealing on aluminum, magnesium, and other light metals.About Magnifleye.comMagnifleye.com is a free aviation planning platform that allows pilots to view live DOT and FAA traffic cameras alongside real-time aviation weather — including METARs, TAFs, and radar — along any selected flight route. The platform was developed by Jonathan Sass as the aviation-focused evolution of the long-established Magnifeye traffic camera network, including la.magnifeye.com, a widely used real-time traffic visibility tool serving the Los Angeles region. By extending this proven camera aggregation technology into aviation, Magnifleye delivers a unique layer of ground-truth situational awareness for pilots and flight planning.Media Contacts: For CHEMEON Surface Technology: Ted Ventresca, President & COO info@chemeon.com | (775) 782-8324For Magnifleye.com: Jonathan Sass jonathan@magnifleye.com

The SurfGard Touch-Up Repair Kit - MIL-DTL Wipe and Brush Corrosion protection from CHEMEON

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