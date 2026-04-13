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Derby Barracks / Arrest / 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

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STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:26A5001895

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper James Gallup                           

STATION:  Derby                  

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 4/10/26 at 1103 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Main St., Barton, VT

VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

 

ACCUSED: Cruz Gary                                            

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Mount Olive, MS

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 4/10/26 at approximately 1103 hours, the State Police received a report of a potential domestic assault occurring at a residence on Main St in the town of Barton. Troopers responded to the scene and met with both parties involved. Based on interviews and evidence found at the scene, Troopers arrested Cruz Gary for 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault. Gary was taken into custody without incident and was transported to the Derby State Police Barracks. Gary was subsequently lodged without bail.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:  4/13/26 at 1230 hours         

COURT: Orleans Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: Lodged at Northern State Correctional Facility  

BAIL: Held Without

MUG SHOT:  Included

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

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Derby Barracks / Arrest / 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

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