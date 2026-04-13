Derby Barracks / Arrest / 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:26A5001895
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper James Gallup
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 4/10/26 at 1103 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Main St., Barton, VT
VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Cruz Gary
AGE: 39
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Mount Olive, MS
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 4/10/26 at approximately 1103 hours, the State Police received a report of a potential domestic assault occurring at a residence on Main St in the town of Barton. Troopers responded to the scene and met with both parties involved. Based on interviews and evidence found at the scene, Troopers arrested Cruz Gary for 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault. Gary was taken into custody without incident and was transported to the Derby State Police Barracks. Gary was subsequently lodged without bail.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 4/13/26 at 1230 hours
COURT: Orleans Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: Lodged at Northern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: Held Without
MUG SHOT: Included
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.